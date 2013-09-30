Sept 30 CME live cattle futures are expected to open mixed on Monday as investors adjust positions on the final trading day in the quarter, traders and analysts said. * Last Friday's higher cash cattle prices and anticipation of tight supplies in the coming months are supportive futures influences. * Weaker wholesale beef values and profit-taking after recent market gains may weigh on CME live cattle. * Futures may feel pressure from the lower U.S. stock market as anxiety builds over a looming government shutdown tied to the budget battle in Washington. * Wall Street's pullback may make traders nervous about adding long positions in the live cattle market, a trader said. * Investors will monitor the U.S. Department of Agriculture's quarterly grain stocks report at 12:00 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT). * Monday's grain report results may have feed implications for livestock producers. LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.200 cent to down 0.300 cent per lb. * Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas moved at $126 per hundredweight (cwt), which was $2 higher than the week before, feedlot sources said. * Tight supplies and futures' nine-consecutive-day winning streak forced packers to pay up for supplies, despite their negative margins and slipping wholesale beef values. FEEDER CATTLE - Seen steady to down 0.300 cent per lb. * Possible profit-taking and firm corn prices might weigh on CME feeder cattle. Costly feed may discourage feedlots from buying young cattle. * LEAN HOGS - Called 1.000 cent to 2.000 cent per lb lower. * CME hog futures are expected to open sharply lower on Monday in response to Friday's bearish U.S. government quarterly hogs report, traders and analysts said. * The report showed the U.S. hog herd unexpectedly held steady in the latest quarter from a year earlier despite the spread of the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv), which is fatal to baby pigs. * And the data on Friday showed that while the virus may have limited the short-term rate of expansion in parts of the country, analysts expected production to increase slightly in the longer term, given low-cost feed and higher prices paid for hogs. * Friday afternoon's lower cash hog and wholesale pork prices may exert more pressure on CME's hog market, traders said. * Packers have all the hogs they need for near-term production. And retail buyers wait for wholesale pork prices to come down before booking significant amounts of product. * Investors who placed bullish bets on CME hog futures over the past month or so might pocket profits on the last trading day of the quarter, an analyst said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)