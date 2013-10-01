Oct 1 CME live cattle futures and lean hog futures are expected to ease on Tuesday on reduced risk taking after the U.S. government shut down a portion of its services, including much of the USDA reporting service, traders said. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:25 a.m. CDT (1325 GMT) October down 0.500 cent per lb at 127.350 cents per lb. December down 0.350 cent per lb at 131.625. * Cattle lower despite the higher cash cattle trade last week. * Traders said there likely would be broad-based risk off trade attitudes until the federal government is again fully staffed and issuing regular daily reports. * Choice wholesale beef carcasses late on Monday were up 62 cents per hundred pounds at $193.25 per hundredweight. * Estimated margins for U.S. beef packing companies on Monday were a negative $17.85 per head, compared with a negative $7.85 on Friday and a negative $1.00 a week ago, according to Denver-based livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com LLC. FEEDER CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT) October down 0.450 cent per lb at 163.650 cents per lb. November down 0.550 at 164.650. * Feeder cattle also under pressure from liquidation amid the partial shutdown of the U.S. government including some USDA reporting offices. * Lower corn futures limiting declines of feeder futures since demand for young cattle usually increase as feed costs decline. LEAN HOGS - At 8:41 a.m. CDT (1341 GMT) October up 0.100 cent per lb at 92.075 cents per lb. December up 0.075 at 86.700. * Short-covering and position-squaring amid the partial shutdown of the federal government. * Gains limited on spillover bearishness from the larger-than-expected number of hogs in the U.S. seen in Friday's USDA quarterly hog and pig report. * Estimated margins for U.S. pork packing companies on Monday were a positive 13.20 per head, up from a positive 12.45 on Friday and a positive 5.50 a week ago, according to Denver-based livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com LLC. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)