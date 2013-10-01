CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Columbus Energy raises 4.3 mln zlotys through bond issue
* Reported that it allotted 4,335 series B bonds of the total nominal value of 4.3 million zlotys ($1.08 million) to 157 investors
Oct 1 CME live cattle futures and lean hog futures are expected to ease on Tuesday on reduced risk taking after the U.S. government shut down a portion of its services, including much of the USDA reporting service, traders said. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:25 a.m. CDT (1325 GMT) October down 0.500 cent per lb at 127.350 cents per lb. December down 0.350 cent per lb at 131.625. * Cattle lower despite the higher cash cattle trade last week. * Traders said there likely would be broad-based risk off trade attitudes until the federal government is again fully staffed and issuing regular daily reports. * Choice wholesale beef carcasses late on Monday were up 62 cents per hundred pounds at $193.25 per hundredweight. * Estimated margins for U.S. beef packing companies on Monday were a negative $17.85 per head, compared with a negative $7.85 on Friday and a negative $1.00 a week ago, according to Denver-based livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com LLC. FEEDER CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT) October down 0.450 cent per lb at 163.650 cents per lb. November down 0.550 at 164.650. * Feeder cattle also under pressure from liquidation amid the partial shutdown of the U.S. government including some USDA reporting offices. * Lower corn futures limiting declines of feeder futures since demand for young cattle usually increase as feed costs decline. LEAN HOGS - At 8:41 a.m. CDT (1341 GMT) October up 0.100 cent per lb at 92.075 cents per lb. December up 0.075 at 86.700. * Short-covering and position-squaring amid the partial shutdown of the federal government. * Gains limited on spillover bearishness from the larger-than-expected number of hogs in the U.S. seen in Friday's USDA quarterly hog and pig report. * Estimated margins for U.S. pork packing companies on Monday were a positive 13.20 per head, up from a positive 12.45 on Friday and a positive 5.50 a week ago, according to Denver-based livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com LLC. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Management board, as Beteiligungen im Baltikum is the largest shareholder in Valora Effekten Handel AG, decided to participate in AGM of Valora Effekten Handel AG on 22.05.2017 and intends to receive at least one supervisory board mandate at this annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)