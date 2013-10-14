Oct 14 CME live cattle futures were expected to
open higher on Monday, led by strong cash prices late Friday,
traders and analysts said.
* The lack of deliveries on Friday could lend support to the
October live cattle contract.
* Fewer deliveries are expected as the spread between
futures and cash prices narrow, a analyst said.
* Traders may buy CME live cattle deferred months in
anticipation of tighter cattle numbers in the months ahead.
* Investors are expected to avoid taking significant long or
short positions in CME livestock markets as the partial
government shutdown persists and the debt ceiling debate
approaches.
* CME cattle and hog markets will conduct normal trading
hours on Monday during the U.S. Columbus Day holiday.
LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.200 cent to 0.400 cent per lb higher.
* Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas traded at
mostly $128 per hundredweight(cwt), up $2 from the week before,
feedlot sources said.
* Live-basis cattle in Nebraska a week ago fetched $127.50
to $129 per cwt, compared with mainly $126 a week earlier, they
said.
* Fewer cattle available for sale last week proved
supportive for cash prices, a trader said. Packers paid more for
supplies despite their poor margins and lackluster wholesale
beef demand.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.200 cent per lb to down 0.200
cent.
* Possible live cattle market gains could offer CME feeder
cattle support.
* Some feeder cattle futures traders may pocket profits
after contracts surged to new highs last week, a trader said.
* CME feeder cattle has a Relative Strength Index
(RSI) reading of 84. A market with an RSI above 70 is subject to
a downward correction.
* LEAN HOGS - Called up 0.100 cent to down 0.200 cent per
lb.
* CME spot October hogs will be guided by speculation about
the settlement price of the contract when it expires at noon CDT
(1700 GMT) Monday.
* Spot October hog's settlement will be tied to a weighted
volume average rather than on a cash bases due to the lapse of
hog price information during the partial U.S. government
closure.
*CME Group Inc said it will step up lean hog futures
surveillance this week to prevent price manipulation under a
pricing formula the exchange adopted to cope with the federal
government shutdown.
* Weaker cash hog prices amid a seasonal increase in
supplies could weigh on the December contract, a trader said.
* Potential buyers may shy away from December futures while
waiting for the spot October contract to expire, he said.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; editing by Jim
Marshall)