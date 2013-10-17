Oct 17 CME live cattle futures moved upward on
Thursday as higher cash prices overshadowed new deliveries
reported by the exchange late on Wednesday, traders and analysts
said.
* On Wednesday packers in Texas and Kansas paid $129 per
hundredweight (cwt) for cattle, up $1 from last week, feedlot
sources said.
* Late Wednesday, the CME posted 23 new deliveries against
the spot October contract that will expire on Oct 31.
* Those deliveries will wind up in the hands of someone
willing to accept physical delivery of cattle, a trader said.
* CME livestock market investors were relieved that U.S.
lawmakers reached a short-term deal to reopen the federal
government and avoid a U.S. debt default.
* "We'll finally get a real look at official USDA hog and
cattle price information after pretty much operating in a vacuum
over the past two weeks," a trader said.
* The USDA's cattle-on-feed report, which was scheduled for
release on Friday, will be postponed due to the lapse in federal
funding, the agency said on Thursday.
* The National Agricultural Statistics Service is assessing
its data collection plans and evaluating the timing of upcoming
reports, the USDA said.
* Most analysts polled by Reuters for the cattle report
said feedlot placements last month likely rose 1.6 percent from
a year ago as corn costs declined.
LIVE CATTLE - At 9:25 a.m. CDT (1425 GMT), October
was 1.000 cent higher at 130.300 cents per lb. December
was at 133.700 cents, up 0.450 cent.
* Fewer cattle available for sale this week forced packers
to spend more for supplies, an analyst said. There is a chance
of $130 per cwt sales in Nebraska as feedlots there hold out for
more money, he said.
* The recent rise in wholesale beef prices was credited for
this week's cash support. But some wonder if demand for
expensive beef will keep pace with near-record cash prices.
* There is a possibility that consumers may switch to pork
or chicken if beef costs continue to rise, the analyst said.
* FEEDER CATTLE - October rose 0.925 cent to 166.925
cents per lb, while November was at 168.775 cents, 1.050
cents higher.
* Higher CME live cattle pulled up feeder cattle futures.
LEAN HOGS - December was at 89.425 cents, up 0.625
cents and hit a new contract high of 89.900 cents. February
gained 0.450 cent to 91.100 cents after marking a new
contract high of 91.525 cents.
* More fund buying and short-covering pushed CME hogs to new
contract highs for a second day in a row.
* The December contract's discount to cash hog prices and to
CME's settlement price of 90.62 cents for the expired October
2013 hog contract lured buyers, he said.