Oct 21 CME live cattle futures were expected to
open mixed on Monday.
* Last week's higher cash cattle prices are seen offering
market support even though they are pressured by futures' modest
premiums to last week's cash returns.
* The lack of deliveries on Friday may underpin the CME
October live cattle contract.
* Investors will exercise caution while waiting for cattle
in the cash market to change hands this week, traders said.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week said it would
delay its monthly cattle-on-feed report to Oct. 31 from Friday,
Oct. 18.
* USDA's cold storage report, which was initially scheduled
for release on Tuesday Oct. 22, will also be postponed until
Oct. 31. [ID: nL1N0I72CS]
* Most analysts polled by Reuters for the cattle report said
feedlot placements last month probably increased 1.6 percent
from a year earlier as corn costs declined.
LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.200 cent to down 0.200 cent per
lb.
* Last week, the bulk of cattle in the U.S. Plains moved at
$129 to $130 per hundredweight (cwt), up $1 to $2 higher from
the week before, feedlot sources said.
* Packers are expected to cut back slaughter to improve
their poor operating margins and offset tight supplies, an
analyst said.
* Investors are watching wholesale beef demand, which tends
to pick up for select cuts of meat as weather turns colder
during the fall, he said.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen 0.200 cent per lb higher to 0.200 cent
lower.
* CME feeder cattle are expected to follow the possibly
mixed live cattle futures trade.
* LEAN HOGS - Called steady to down 0.300 cent per lb.
* The December hog contract may draw support from its
discount to CME's settlement price of 90.62 cents for the
recently expired October 2013 hog contract, traders said.
* They said the lower cash hog and wholesale pork prices
late Friday amid a seasonal increase in supplies might weigh on
CME hogs early on Monday.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)