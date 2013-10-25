Oct 25 CME live cattle futures rose for a sixth
straight session on Friday, fueled in part by the recent
increase in wholesale beef prices amid tight supplies, traders
and analysts said.
* Grocers resumed beef purchases after limiting their buying
amid uncertainty about consumer spending during the U.S.
government shutdown, an analyst said.
* Thursday afternoon's average wholesale choice beef price,
or cutout, was at $201.07 per hundredweight (cwt). The price was
up 28 cents from Wednesday and the highest since $201.19 on June
17, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
* Tyson Foods Inc said it stopped buying
slaughter-ready cattle from Canada as of mid-October due to
higher costs associated with mandatory country-of-origin
labeling, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
* "Tyson might buy U.S. cattle to make up for the shortfall
in Canadian imports," a trader said.
* There were no live cattle deliveries posted by the CME
late on Thursday against October futures that will expire on
Oct. 31.
LIVE CATTLE - At 9:12 a.m. CDT (1412 GMT), October
was 0.900 cent higher at 133.700 cents per lb. December
was at 133.800 cents, up 0.925 cent.
* Processors are buying cattle for next week after paying
record-high prices this week of mostly $132 per cwt. That price
surpassed the previous record high of $130 for the week ending
March 2, 2012.
* Bullish investors expect continued scarce cattle numbers
and brisk beef demand will force packers to spend more for
cattle.
* Market bears believe processors would resist raising cash
cattle bids to counter tight supplies and recover lost margins.
* FEEDER CATTLE - October gained 0.250 cent to
165.800 cents per lb, while November was at 167.525
cents, up 0.575 cent.
* Short-covering and the higher live cattle market helped
CME feeder cattle snap back from Thursday's losses.
LEAN HOGS - December was at 90.475 cents per lb,
0.875 cent higher, and marked a contract high of 90.650 cents.
February rose 0.700 cent to 92.550 cents, after posting a
new contract high of 92.675 cents.
* CME hogs rose to new highs, fueled by lingering talk that
the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDv), which is deadly to
baby pigs, is on the rise on U.S. hog farms and could reduce
supplies into next year.
* Thursday's higher wholesale pork price provided more
futures support.
* And December futures' discount to CME's hog index, which
was at 91.25 cents, encouraged buyers.