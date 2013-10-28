Oct 28 CME live cattle futures were expected to
open mixed on Monday.
* Last Friday's weak wholesale beef prices and uncertainty
about this week's cash cattle prices may weigh on the October
live cattle contract.
* Anticipation of tighter cattle supplies pushing up cash
prices through next year are seen supporting deferred trading
months.
LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.200 cent to down 0.200 cent per
lb.
* Last week, most cattle in the U.S. Plains traded at a
record high of $132 per hundredweight (cwt), driven by scarce
supplies and robust wholesale beef demand prior to Friday.
* This week, packers are expected to reduce slaughter to
improve their poor operating margins and offset tight supplies,
an analyst said.
* Investors are watching wholesale beef demand as retailers
consider buying product at current lofty price levels, he said.
* Friday evening's U.S. Department of Agriculture wholesale
choice beef price was $200.97 per cwt, down 10 cents from
Thursday. Select cuts slipped 28 cents to $185.40.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen steady to 0.300 cent per lb higher.
* CME October feeder cattle will follow the exchange's
feeder cattle index at 165.07 cents. October futures will expire
on Oct. 31.
* Weak corn prices may underpin remaining feeder cattle
futures.
* LEAN HOGS - Called 0.200 cent per lb higher to 0.200 cent
lower.
* The December hog contract may draw support from its
discount to CME's hog index which was at 91.40 cents, traders
said.
* Last Friday, December hogs closed up 0.825 cent at
90.425 cents per lb.
* Weak cash hog prices, due to a seasonal increase in
supplies, and profit taking might pressure remaining CME hog
contracts, traders and analysts said.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)