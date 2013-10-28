Oct 28 CME live cattle futures were expected to open mixed on Monday.

* Last Friday's weak wholesale beef prices and uncertainty about this week's cash cattle prices may weigh on the October live cattle contract.

* Anticipation of tighter cattle supplies pushing up cash prices through next year are seen supporting deferred trading months.

LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.200 cent to down 0.200 cent per lb.

* Last week, most cattle in the U.S. Plains traded at a record high of $132 per hundredweight (cwt), driven by scarce supplies and robust wholesale beef demand prior to Friday.

* This week, packers are expected to reduce slaughter to improve their poor operating margins and offset tight supplies, an analyst said.

* Investors are watching wholesale beef demand as retailers consider buying product at current lofty price levels, he said.

* Friday evening's U.S. Department of Agriculture wholesale choice beef price was $200.97 per cwt, down 10 cents from Thursday. Select cuts slipped 28 cents to $185.40.

FEEDER CATTLE - Seen steady to 0.300 cent per lb higher.

* CME October feeder cattle will follow the exchange's feeder cattle index at 165.07 cents. October futures will expire on Oct. 31.

* Weak corn prices may underpin remaining feeder cattle futures.

* LEAN HOGS - Called 0.200 cent per lb higher to 0.200 cent lower.

* The December hog contract may draw support from its discount to CME's hog index which was at 91.40 cents, traders said.

* Last Friday, December hogs closed up 0.825 cent at 90.425 cents per lb.

* Weak cash hog prices, due to a seasonal increase in supplies, and profit taking might pressure remaining CME hog contracts, traders and analysts said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)