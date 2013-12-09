Dec 9 CME live cattle futures gained modestly on Monday, led by short-covering, while weak wholesale beef values limited advances, traders and analysts said.

* Investors await a tally for this week's cattle sale list. Last week cash cattle traded at $132 per hundredweight (cwt) in Kansas and Texas, and at $131 to $132 per cwt in Nebraska.

* Wintry weather was monitored across large portions of the country. In the U.S. Midwest, frigid temperatures could slow livestock weight gains, while snow-covered roads may limit transportation of livestock, traders and analysts said.

* Ice and snow across the Eastern seaboard had the potential to crimp meat demand, traders and analysts said.

LIVE CATTLE - At 9:27 a.m. CST (1527 GMT), December was at 131.775 cents per lb, up 0.350 cent. February was at 133.300 cents, up 0.450.

* Beef packer margins fell on Friday to a negative $39.00 per head from a negative $27.95 on Thursday and a negative $19.20 a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.

* Packer margins were squeezed as wholesale prices dipped, but prices paid for cash cattle were mostly steady in parts of the U.S. Plains.

* Late Friday, the wholesale choice beef price was at $201.47 per cwt, down 94 cents from Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Select cuts tumbled $2.64 at $186.98 per cwt.

* Seasonally poor demand for beef continues to pressure wholesale prices.

* Monday is the first notice day for live cattle deliveries against the December contract that will expire on Dec. 31.

* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 164.775 cents per lb, up 0.300 cent. March was at 164.825 cents per lb, up 0.150 cent.

* Feeder cattle followed the firmer live cattle market.

LEAN HOGS - December was at 81.875 cents per lb, up 0.200 cent, while February was at 89.300 cents, up 0.300 cent.

* CME hogs turned up slightly on better wholesale pork prices and higher cash hog values, analysts and traders said.

* USDA data on Friday afternoon showed the wholesale pork price was up 99 cents from Thursday at $90.32 per cwt.

* The federal government on Friday afternoon quoted the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota hog market at $78.29 per cwt, up 60 cents from Thursday.

* Hogs around the U.S. Midwest traded up 50 cents to down $1.00 as packer demand varied, brokers said.

* Pork processor Smithfield Foods released third-quarter earnings on Friday. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by John Wallace)