Feb 24 CME live cattle were expected to open mixed on Monday, supported by higher cash prices on Friday but pressured by that day's bearish U.S. Department of Agriculture cattle report, traders said. * On Friday most cash cattle in the U.S. Plains moved from $144 to $145 per hundredweight (cwt), $2 to $3 higher than the week before, feedlot sources said. * Friday's government report showed the number of cattle placed in U.S. feedlots in January rose 9.0 percent from a year earlier as record-high prices for cattle encouraged feedlots to bring in young calves for fattening. * On Friday, a separate USDA monthly cold storage report showed total beef stocks in January at 429.3 million lbs, down 2 percent from December and down 11 percent from last year. * Fewer cattle available for processing this year resulted in less beef headed into coolers, an analyst said. * CME livestock traders are monitoring the return of much colder weather to the Midwest. * Frigid temperatures typically slow down cattle weight gains and delay the delivery of hogs to market. LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.200 cent to 0.700 cent per lb lower. * February, and possibly April, futures may draw support from cash cattle strength last week, analysts and traders said. * USDA's cattle data on Friday, which revealed a bigger-than-expected placement figure, could weigh on the June and August contracts, they said. * Deferred-month futures selling may be short-lived as investors key in to those contracts' discounts to recent cash cattle prices, a trader said. FEEDER CATTLE - Seen 0.300 cent per lb higher to 0.300 cent lower. * CME feeder cattle futures may take cues from the possibly mixed live cattle market trade. * LEAN HOGS - Called up 0.200 cent to down 0.200 cent per lb. * CME hogs may draw support from Friday's cash and wholesale pork price gains, traders said. * Anticipation of reduced hog supplies this summer due to Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus spreading on U.S. and Canadian hog farms remains a supportive market factor, they said. * Futures may feel pressure from profit taking and their premiums to the exchange's cash hog index at 89.28 cents, traders and analysts said. * USDA on Friday put January total pork inventories at a record high 623.7 million lbs, up 13 percent from the month before and up 3 percent from last year. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)