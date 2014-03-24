March 24 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle were expected to open weaker on Monday, pressured by Friday's mildly bearish U.S. Department of Agriculture Cattle-On-Feed report, traders said.

* Friday's data showed more cattle placed in U.S. feedlots in February than expected versus a year earlier as record-high prices for cattle encouraged feedlots to bring in more calves for fattening.

* Futures may feel pressure from last Friday's lower wholesale beef prices, traders said.

* USDA's monthly cold storage report on Friday showed February beef inventories totaled 407.1 million lbs, down 22.2 million from January and 82.9 lbs lower than in February 2013. Last month's beef stocks were the smallest for the month since 405.5 million in 2010.

LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.100 cent to 0.500 cent per lb lower.

* Friday's cattle report could weigh more on the August live cattle contract than on June futures, a trader said.

* "It's a matter of how much of the report's negative bias was built into the market beforehand," he said.

* Beef prices came down as they typically do this time of year with cash prices to follow, the trader said.

* Friday afternoon's wholesale beef price for choice cuts dropped $1.41 per hundredweight (cwt) to $240.16. Select cuts fell $1.11 to $233.65, based on USDA data.

* Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas traded at $150 per cwt), up $2 from the week before, feedlot sources said. Cash cattle in Nebraska sold at $152, steady to $1 higher than the previous week, they said.

FEEDER CATTLE - Seen down 0.200 cent to 0.600 cent.

* Firm corn prices and potential CME live cattle losses may undercut the exchange's feeder cattle futures.

* LEAN HOGS - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb.

* CME hogs may draw support from Friday's record-high cash and wholesale pork prices, but pressured by profit-taking in advance of Friday's USDA quarterly hog report, traders said.

* Packers last week continued to raise bids for supplies tightened by the deadly Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) on U.S. hog farms.

* The government's report on Friday should help clear up speculation about the impact of the disease over the past few months, a trader said.

* "I don't want to be too long or short futures going into that report," he said.

* Hog prices in the Midwest on Monday traded steady to $2 per cwt higher, according to hog dealers.

* Friday afternoon's hog price at the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market reached a record high $128.36 per cwt, topping Thursday's $125.79 record, according to USDA.

* Government data on Friday showed the afternoon's price of wholesale pork at $131.50 per cwt, up 24 cents from Thursday's $131.26 record high.

* Friday's USDA cold storage report showed February total pork inventories at a record high for a third straight month at 653.8 million lbs, topping February 2013's record of 633.4 million.

* Pork end users put more product in storage to avoid a potential pig virus-related supply shortage later, traders and analysts said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Additional reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Peter Galloway)