Aug 4 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
rose for a fourth day in row on Tuesday, helped by
follow-through buying in anticipation of cash prices in line
with, or stronger than, last week's, traders said.
* At 8:40 a.m. CDT (1340 GMT), August was up 0.600
cent per lb at 148.600 cents, and October 0.675 cent
higher at 148.775 cents.
* Some packers may be short on supplies at a time when beef
demand at wholesale tends to pick up ahead of Labor Day
barbecues, an analyst said.
* Feedlots are less willing to sell cattle for lower prices
given much-improved packer margins, he said.
* Last week, market-ready, or cash, cattle in the U.S.
Plains sold at mostly $147 to $149 per cwt, compared with the
previous week's sales of $145 to $146, feedlot sources said.
* Monday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price was at
$233.99 per cwt, up 74 cents from Friday. Select cuts dropped 46
cents to $228.83, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
* Fund buying developed after the October contract opened
above the 20-day moving average of 148.06 cents.
* FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 1.325 cents per lb at
215.175 cents, helped by live cattle market buying and futures'
discounts to the exchange's latest feeder cattle index at 217.03
cents.
* LEAN HOGS - August, which will expire on Aug. 14,
were up 0.375 cent per lb at 80.575 cents, and October
0.950 cent higher at 66.275 cents.
* Monday's higher cash and wholesale pork values lifted CME
lean hogs for a second straight session, traders said.
* The government reported Monday afternoon's average cash
hog price in Iowa/Minnesota at $76.65 per cwt, $1.11 higher than
on Friday.
* Monday afternoon's wholesale pork price was at $87.94 per
cwt, up 46 cents from Friday, supported by $2.43 ham costs, USDA
said.
* Profitable margins have prompted packers to process as
many hogs as possible, a trader said.
* Packing plants that were closed on Monday for a floater
holiday will make up the downtime by adding shifts throughout
the week and on Saturday, he said.
* On Monday, packers processed 373,000 hogs, 43,000 fewer
than a week ago, according to USDA estimates.
* Monday's floater holiday slowed the flow of pork to
retailers that are preparing for Labor Day holiday grilling
advertisements, traders and analysts said.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Peter
Galloway)