Sept 9 CME live cattle futures are seen opening
mixed on Monday, traders and analysts said.
* Sentiment that cash cattle prices have bottomed out in the
near term could lend CME live cattle support.
* Sluggish wholesale beef demand is seen weighing on cash
cattle prices and live cattle futures.
* Funds that trade CME hogs and live cattle are expected to
sell, or roll, October futures and mainly buy the December
contract in accordance with the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs
Commodity Index (S&PGSCI).
* Monday is the first of five days for the S&PGSCI process.
* CME livestock investors are watching a late summer heat
wave in the central Midwest. High-heat and humidity could
slowdown animal weight gains and reduce the number of cattle and
hogs coming to market.
LIVE CATTLE - Called down 0.200 to up 0.200 cent per lb.
* Futures will likely chop around until cash prices offer
direction, a trader said.
* Last Friday, packers in Texas and Kansas paid mostly $123
per hundredweight (cwt) for cash-basis cattle, which was steady
with the previous week, feedlot sources said.
* They said live-basis cattle in Nebraska on Friday traded
at mostly $123 per cwt, down $1 from the week before.
* Last week's ample number of contracted cattle kept packers
from spending more for supplies on the open market.
* Beef demand lagged as consumers transition from grilling
cuts to those more suited for cooking indoors.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen steady to down 0.200 cent per lb.
* CME feeder cattle September futures on Friday
settled at 156.375 cents per lb, nearly par with the exchange's
feeder cattle index at 156.36 cents.
* Possible live cattle futures weakness could pressure CME
feeder cattle contracts.
* LEAN HOGS - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb.
* Mixed, rather than lower, cash hog prices and firm
wholesale pork values are supportive CME hog influences, traders
said.
* Hot weather in the central Plains a few weeks ago resulted
in fewer hogs now, which forced packers to pay up for hogs in
that region, an analyst said.
* Cash hog prices in the western Midwest were pressured by a
seasonal increase in supplies, he said.
* Profit taking, and the view that far-month hog futures are
too pricey based on cash price expectation at that time, may
weigh on those contracts, traders said.
* The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment has cleared the
way for Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd's proposed $4.7
billion acquisition of Smithfield Foods Inc, the
companies said on Friday.
* Friday's Smithfield news should not impact hog futures
because traders largely expected the deal to pass muster with
the government review committee, an analyst said.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Grant
McCool)