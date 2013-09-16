Sept 16 CME live cattle futures are seen opening
firm Monday amid sentiment that cash cattle prices have bottomed
out in the near term, traders and analysts said.
* The U.S. stock market rally in response to former Treasury
Secretary Lawrence Summers' withdrawal from the race for head of
the Federal Reserve could support CME live cattle.
* Strong equities could bolster consumer confidence in the
economy, which could help demand for high-end beef cuts, a
trader said.
LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.100 cent to 0.300 cent per lb higher.
* Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas traded at $123
per (cwt), which was steady with the week before, feedlot
sources said.
* There were no live-basis sales reported last week in
Nebraska by feedlot sources. They said dressed cattle there
moved at $194 to $195, steady to up $1 from a week ago.
* Packers bought a small number of cattle on the open market
to augment contracted supplies, an analyst said.
* He added that processors cut slaughter rates and limited
cash spending to offset thin operating margins and sluggish beef
demand.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.300 cent to down 0.300 cent per
lb.
* CME September feeder cattle is at a premium to the
exchange's feeder cattle index, which was at 155.93 cents, which
could discourage buyers.
* Feeder cattle futures may draw support from weak corn
prices. Cheaper corn can encourage feelots to buy young cattle.
* LEAN HOGS - Called 0.300 cent higher to 0.300 cent per lb
lower.
* Higher wholesale pork prices, driven by tight supplies
last week, could lift CME hog October hog futures, traders said.
* They also cited October futures's supportive discount to
CME's hog index, which was at 92.98 cents. Last Friday, the
October contract settled at 90.700 cents per lb.
* Profit-taking and the seasonal increase in supplies could
pressure CME hogs.
* Packers are expected to reduce production to improve their
margins, which could weigh on cash prices.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Theodore
d'Afflisio)