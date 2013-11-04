Nov 4 CME live cattle futures opened narrowly mixed on Monday.

* CME live cattle drew support from last week's steady cash cattle prices.

* Friday's wholesale beef price decline weighed on futures.

LIVE CATTLE - At 9:26 a.m. CST (1526 GMT), December was up 0.175 cent at 132.250 cents per lb. February was at 133.375 cents, down 0.100 cent.

* Investors wait for feedlots to tally the number of cattle available for sale this week.

* Last Friday, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains traded at mostly $132 per hundredweight (cwt), which was steady with the previous week, said feedlots sources.

* Market analysts expect this week's showlist, or cattle for sale, to be steady to slightly larger. Unsold cattle from last week are expected to be carried over to this week's list.

* Investors will keep close watch on beef demand heading into the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

* FEEDER CATTLE - November was up 0.025 cent to 163.525 cents per lb, while January was at 163.575 cents, up 0.100 cent.

* Less-costly corn underpinned CME feeder cattle futures.

LEAN HOGS - December was at 88.425 cents per lb, up 0.075 cent, while February gained 0.100 cent to 91.325 cents.

* CME hogs could draw support from December's modest discount to the exchange's hog index at 89.17 cents.

* Traders wait for cash and wholesale pork price direction after cash hog prices on Friday traded mixed. The price for pork at wholesale was steady.

* Traders bought deferred months with the view that the spread of the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv), which is fatal to piglets, may further reduce supplies in 2014.

* Hillshire Brands Co said last week that cases of a virus deadly to baby piglets were growing and the company was increasing meat prices to combat rising commodity costs tied to the disease. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy)