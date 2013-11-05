Nov 5 CME live cattle futures traded slightly
higher on Tuesday, supported by expectations of a steady cash
cattle trade this week, traders said.
* Higher beef prices also lent support to CME live cattle,
traders said.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:53 a.m. CST (1453 GMT), December
was up 0.050 cent at 132.150 cents per lb. February was
at 133.775 cents, up 0.100 cent.
* Market analysts expect this week's show list, or cattle
for sale, to be steady to slightly larger. Unsold cattle from
last week are expected to be carried over to this week's list.
* Traders expect cash cattle to trade steady with the
previous week's sales of $132 per hundredweight (cwt).
* Monday's wholesale beef price gain may underpin cash
cattle values. Packers may resist raising cash bids to improve
their margins.
* FEEDER CATTLE - November was up 0.750 cent to
164.350 cents per lb, while January was at 164.525 cents,
up 0.675 cent.
* CME feeder cattle drew support from firmer live cattle
futures.
LEAN HOGS - December was at 88.450 cents per lb, up
0.125 cent, while February was up 0.025 cent at 91.600
cents.
* CME hogs were firm following Monday afternoon's wholesale
pork price bounce, traders said.
* The wholesale pork price, or cutout, was up 87 cents at
$94.92 per cwt late Monday, led by higher ham prices, the USDA
reported.
* The December contract traded nearly in line with the CME
hog index, which was at 88.51 cents.
* Cash hog prices were weak as a seasonal increase in hog
supply limited CME futures' advances.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)