Nov 7 CME live cattle futures edged downward on Thursday in anticipation of steady to weaker cash cattle prices and a possible slowdown in beef demand, traders said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export report on Thursday morning showed U.S. beef sales last week reduced by 18,500 tonnes from 55,500 tonnes the previous week. Analysts and traders are uncertain about the reason for the sharp drop. LIVE CATTLE - At 9:10 a.m. CST (1510 GMT), December was down 0.100 cent at 131.925 cents per lb. February was at 133.750 cents, down 0.150 cent. * Cash cattle bids hovered near $129 to $130 per hundredweight (cwt), with no sales, traders said. Cash-basis cattle last week moved at mostly $132 per cwt. * Traders said more cattle up for sale this week and wholesale beef demand worries might weigh on cash prices. * Weaker choice wholesale beef prices limited packer margin gains, which improved but remain in negative territory. * FEEDER CATTLE - November was down at 0.125 cent at 164.725 cents per lb, while January was at 165.350 cents, 0.200 cent lower. * Feeder cattle futures followed live cattle futures. LEAN HOGS - December was at 87.250 cents per lb, 0.100 cent lower, while February was down 0.250 cent at 90.625 cents. * Lower wholesale pork prices and higher hog weights pressured CME hogs, a trader said. * Seasonal increases in supply and record large hog weights will challenge price uptrends in the cash market, a trader said. * Hog prices Wednesday afternoon in the closely followed Iowa/Minnesota market rose 89 cents to $80.93 per cwt. * The USDA said late on Wednesday that the wholesale pork price, or cutout, was 26 cents lower than on Tuesday at $93.53 per cwt. * The USDA on Thursday reported 12,700 tonnes of pork exports, down from 23,500 tonnes in the previous week. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)