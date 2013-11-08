Nov 8 CME live cattle futures turned up slightly in choppy action on Friday supported by short-covering ahead of the weekend, traders and analysts said. * They said Thursday's lower wholesale beef and cash prices limited futures' advances on Friday. * Funds that follow the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (S&PGSCI) will shift, or "roll", their CME live cattle and hogs December long positions into February and April. Friday is the second of five days for the procedure. * CME cattle and hog investors await the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly crop and supply/demand reports on Friday at 11:00 a.m. CST (1700 GMT). The data could have feeding implications for livestock. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:43 a.m. CST (1443 GMT), December was up 0.200 cent at 131.875 cents per lb. February was at 133.650 cents, up 0.100 cent. * This week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains moved at mostly $131 per hundredweight (cwt), down $1 from last week. * Packers avoided paying more for supplies in an effort to improve their operating margins. There were more cattle available for sale this week. * Wholesale beef demand slowed as grocers focus on featuring hams and turkey for the Nov. 28 U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday. * Thursday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price was $203.99 per cwt, down 57 cents from Wednesday. Select cuts were at $190.17, down 45 cents, according to USDA. * FEEDER CATTLE - November rose 0.525 cent to 165.150 cents per lb, while January was at 165.500 cents, 0.375 cent higher. * Firm live cattle futures and less-costly corn lifted CME feeder cattle contracts. Cheaper feed can encourage feedyards to buy young cattle. LEAN HOGS - December was at 88.200 cents per lb, 0.650 cent higher, while February was up 0.700 cent at 92.100 cents. * Late-Thursday's cash hog and wholesale pork price rebound pushed up CME hog futures, analysts and traders said. * Despite ample supplies, some packers raised cash hog bids to secure supplies for next week's production, a trader said. * He said the pork cutout reflected the upswing in ham prices before Thanksgiving that helped offset costs for loins and pork bellies, which are made into bacon. * Late-Thursday's wholesale pork price, or cutout, was at $94.06 per cwt, up 48 cents from Wednesday. Ham prices jumped $5.77 while bellies tumbled $6.32 and loins fell $1.55, according to USDA data. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Alden Bentley)