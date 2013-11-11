Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
Nov 11 CME live cattle futures are expected to open weak on Monday, weighed by profit taking after last Friday's lower wholesale beef prices, traders said.
* Friday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price was $202.79 per cwt, $1.20 lower than on Thursday. Select cuts were at $189.74, down 43 cents, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
* Ham and turkey will be featured more by grocers leading up to the Nov. 28 U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday, an analyst said.
* CME live cattle may also draw pressure from last week's lower cash cattle prices, according to analysts and traders.
* Funds that follow the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (S&PGSCI) will shift, or "roll," their CME live cattle and hogs December long positions into February and April. Monday marks the third of five days for the process.
* CME livestock markets will trade within normal hours on Monday during the U.S. Veterans' Day holiday.
* Light trading volume on Monday could result in a choppy session, a trader said.
LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.100 to 0.300 cent per lb lower.
* Packers last week paid $131 per cwt for cattle, down $1 from the week before, due to poor margins and slowed beef demand, traders said.
* They said investors will await further direction from beef demand and cash cattle prices before taking sizable long or short positions in the market on Monday.
* FEEDER CATTLE - Seen 0.100 to 0.400 cent per lb lower.
* CME feeder cattle could take its cue from the possibly weak live cattle market and firm corn prices. Costly corn may discourage feedlots from buying young cattle.
LEAN HOGS - Called down 0.300 to up 0.300 cent per lb.
* CME hogs may benefit from residual buying following last Friday's future's advances and firm wholesale pork prices, traders said.
* USDA data showed Friday afternoon's wholesale pork price, or cutout, at $94.85 per cwt, up 79 cents from Thursday. The cutout rise was led by the $5.05 jump in costs for pork bellies, which are made into bacon.
* Potential profit taking and steady-to-weak prices for cash hogs at heavier weights are pressuring market factors, the traders said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
