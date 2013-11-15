Nov 15 CME live cattle futures traded narrowly
mixed and choppy on Friday as investors await this week's cash
sales, traders and analysts said.
* Fund buying at times offered support to CME live cattle,
while uncertainty about cash weighed on futures, traders said.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export report
on Friday morning showed U.S. beef sales last week at 11,800
tonnes, mostly to South Korea. Last week's data showed a deficit
of 18,500 tonnes due to revisions by the USDA.
* Beef exports are encouraging, particularly to South Korea,
which had barred some beef imports from a U.S. packer over the
use of a banned feed additive, a trader said.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CST (1445 GMT), December
was up 0.025 cent at 133.000 cents per lb. February was
at 134.475 cents, down 0.050 cent.
* Cash cattle bids in the U.S. Plains stood at $129 per cwt,
versus asking prices of $132 and higher, feedlot sources said.
Cash-basis cattle a week ago moved at mostly $131.
* Some investors are optimistic that cash cattle would trade
steady to higher from last week, based on recent futures gains
and tight overall supplies.
* Other traders see packers pressuring cash prices, given
their poor margins.
* They also cited inconsistent wholesale beef demand.
Grocers are mulling beef purchases following ham and turkey
sales during the Thanksgiving holiday.
* FEEDER CATTLE - November was down 0.025 cent at
165.000 cents per lb, while January was at 165.225, up
0.025 cent.
* CME feeder cattle mimicked mixed live cattle futures
trading.
LEAN HOGS - December was at 86.200 cents per lb,
0.600 cent higher, while February was up 0.650 cent at
90.450 cents.
* Short-covering following an unexpected wholesale pork
price bounce late Thursday lifted CME hogs on Friday, traders
said.
* The jump in wholesale pork prices came as hog numbers
increase seasonally at record-high weights. Those factors added
tonnage on the market and dropped cash prices.
* USDA data late on Thursday showed cash hog prices in the
closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market at $79.87 per cwt, down
$1.64 from Wednesday.
* On Friday, the USDA reported U.S. pork export sales last
week at 7,600 tonnes, mainly to Mexico, compared with 12,700
tonnes the previous week.
* Even though pork exports were down from last week, they
appear to be consistent when averaged out over a longer period,
a trader said.
