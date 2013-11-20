Nov 20 CME live cattle futures traded higher on
Wednesday on short-covering after recent market losses, traders
said.
* Investors are expected to adjust positions before the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's monthly cattle on feed report on
Friday.
* Analysts expect Friday's data to show increased placements
last month due to less expensive corn which allowed feedlots to
buy young cattle.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:50 a.m. CST (1450 GMT), December
was up 0.150 cent at 131.100 cents per lb. February was
at 131.925 cents, up 0.250 cent.
* There were no bids or offers reported by feedlot sources.
Last week cash cattle traded at $132 per cwt.
* Overall tight cattle supplies were viewed as supportive to
cash prices for this week.
* Heavier weights and sluggish wholesale beef demand were
negative cash market factors.
* USDA reported Tuesday afternoon's choice beef wholesale
price at $199.02 per cwt, down $1.54 cents from Monday. Select
cuts dropped $1.81 to $187.90.
* Beef prices remain soft as retailers focus on featuring
ham and turkey during the Thanksgiving holiday.
FEEDER CATTLE - November, which will expire on Nov.
22, was up 0.175 cent at 164.550 cents per lb. January
was at 162.550, up 0.150 cent.
* CME feeder cattle followed firmer live cattle futures.
* Steady to higher prices for feeder cattle in the local
markets provided support to futures.
LEAN HOGS - December was up 0.325 cent at 85.750
cents per lb. February was up 0.300 cent at 92.000 cents.
* CME hogs were gained with higher cash prices, analysts
said.
* USDA data on Tuesday afternoon showed cash hog prices in
the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market up $1.32 per cwt from
Monday at $79.53 per cwt.
* Lower wholesale pork prices and increased slaughter
numbers limited market advances. analysts said.
* More hogs at record high weights has created more pork
product which dragged on wholesale pork prices.
* On average, hogs in the Iowa/southern Minnesota market for
the week ended Saturday weighed 281.2 lbs. That was up 0.4 lb
from the previous week and a 7.3 lbs jump from a year earlier.
The 281.2 lbs reported on Wednesday eclipsed last week's record
high of 280.8 based on USDA data.
* Wholesale pork prices rose fell $1.72 on Tuesday afternoon
to $90.96 per cwt, according to USDA data.
* Improved prices in the cash market limited hog futures
losses.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)