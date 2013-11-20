Nov 20 CME live cattle futures traded higher on Wednesday on short-covering after recent market losses, traders said.

* Investors are expected to adjust positions before the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly cattle on feed report on Friday.

* Analysts expect Friday's data to show increased placements last month due to less expensive corn which allowed feedlots to buy young cattle.

LIVE CATTLE - At 8:50 a.m. CST (1450 GMT), December was up 0.150 cent at 131.100 cents per lb. February was at 131.925 cents, up 0.250 cent.

* There were no bids or offers reported by feedlot sources. Last week cash cattle traded at $132 per cwt.

* Overall tight cattle supplies were viewed as supportive to cash prices for this week.

* Heavier weights and sluggish wholesale beef demand were negative cash market factors.

* USDA reported Tuesday afternoon's choice beef wholesale price at $199.02 per cwt, down $1.54 cents from Monday. Select cuts dropped $1.81 to $187.90.

* Beef prices remain soft as retailers focus on featuring ham and turkey during the Thanksgiving holiday.

FEEDER CATTLE - November, which will expire on Nov. 22, was up 0.175 cent at 164.550 cents per lb. January was at 162.550, up 0.150 cent.

* CME feeder cattle followed firmer live cattle futures.

* Steady to higher prices for feeder cattle in the local markets provided support to futures.

LEAN HOGS - December was up 0.325 cent at 85.750 cents per lb. February was up 0.300 cent at 92.000 cents.

* CME hogs were gained with higher cash prices, analysts said.

* USDA data on Tuesday afternoon showed cash hog prices in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market up $1.32 per cwt from Monday at $79.53 per cwt.

* Lower wholesale pork prices and increased slaughter numbers limited market advances. analysts said.

* More hogs at record high weights has created more pork product which dragged on wholesale pork prices.

* On average, hogs in the Iowa/southern Minnesota market for the week ended Saturday weighed 281.2 lbs. That was up 0.4 lb from the previous week and a 7.3 lbs jump from a year earlier. The 281.2 lbs reported on Wednesday eclipsed last week's record high of 280.8 based on USDA data.

* Wholesale pork prices rose fell $1.72 on Tuesday afternoon to $90.96 per cwt, according to USDA data.

* Improved prices in the cash market limited hog futures losses. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)