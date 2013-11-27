Nov 27 CME live cattle futures traded slightly higher in thin trade on Wednesday, supported by expectations of at least steady cash trade, analysts said.

* No bids reported yet for cattle in the cash market. Cattle was priced at $132 to $134 per cwt, feedlot sources said.

* Investors anticipate prices at least steady with last week's trade of $131 per cwt.

* CME livestock futures trading will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday, and will trade in truncated sessions Friday, closing at 12:15 p.m. CST.

LIVE CATTLE - At 9:11 a.m. CST (1311 GMT), December was up 0.100 cent at 131.050 cents per lb. February was at 133.300, up 0.275 cents.

* This week's cash cattle sale will be for next week's beef production, the first full kill week after the Thanksgiving holiday.

* "The cash market direction will dictate (futures), if it is steady to weak we will see a selloff. If it is steady to higher it will set the stage for a rally," an analyst said.

* Late Tuesday government data showed the wholesale choice beef price at $201.42 per cwt, up 10 cents from Monday. Select cuts gained 80 cents at $189.08.

* Analysts have said an increase in beef demand could occur after the Thanksgiving holiday when grocers clear out the turkeys and hams. But some said improved beef demand is more likely in the next year.

* Beef packer margins improved on Wednesday but were still in the red. Margins were at a negative $27.65 per head, compared with a negative $31.70 per head on Tuesday and a negative $60.70 a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.com.

* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 165.025 cents per lb, 0.650 cent higher. March was at 164.900 cents, 0.600 cent higher.

* Feeder cattle followed live cattle cattle higher.

LEAN HOGS - December was at 86.000 cents per lb, up 0.375 cent, while February was up 0.350 cent at 90.750 cents.

* CME hogs were supported by steady to firm cash prices.

* USDA data on Tuesday afternoon showed cash hog prices in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market up $1.39 per cwt from Monday at $80.84 per cwt.

* Cash prices around the U.S. Midwest early on Wednesday were steady to $1 higher, hog brokers said.

* Packers paid up for hogs to ensure sufficient supplies for a large Saturday kill. A large slaughter schedule is planned to make up for reduced production on Thanksgiving Day.

* Average Iowa/Minnesota hog weights were record high for the fourth straight week, according to USDA data released on Wednesday.

* On average, hogs in the Iowa/southern Minnesota market for the week ended Saturday weighed 281.4 lbs. That was up 0.2 lb from the previous week and 7 lbs higher from a year earlier. The reported 281.4 lbs surpassed last week's record high of 281.2 lbs, based on USDA data.

* Record-heavy hogs combined with a steady slaughter pace have weighed on wholesale pork prices.

* USDA said the wholesale pork price was at $88.67 per cwt on Tuesday afternoon, down 51 cents from Monday.

* Traders eye deferred month hog contracts on concerns hog supplies will be reduced in spring and summer of 2014 due to the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv), which is fatal to piglets. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)