BRIEF-Didi to weigh $6 bln funding backed by Softbank - Bloomberg, citing sources
Nov 29 CME live cattle futures traded a touch higher in thin trade on Friday, supported by higher cash cattle prices, analysts said.
* No large cash trades were officially reported in Texas yet, feedlot sources said.
* Cash cattle in Kansas last traded on Wednesday at $132 per cwt, $1 higher than the previous week, feedlot sources said.
* CME livestock futures trading will trade in truncated sessions Friday, closing at 12:15 p.m. CST (1815 GMT), after being closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
LIVE CATTLE - At 9:25 a.m. CST (1325 GMT), December was up 0.300 cent at 133.400 cents per lb. February was at 134.375, up 0.275 cents.
* The cattle purchased by packers this week will produce next week's beef supplies.
* "The beef market is on fire as it should be because grocers are filling their coolers with beef to feature following the Thanksgiving holiday," a livestock trader said.
* Analysts have said grocers were likely to feature beef products after clearing turkey and ham from the meat cases.
* Late Wednesday government data showed the wholesale choice beef price at $202.55 per cwt, up $1.13 cents from Tuesday. Select cuts gained $1.12 at $190.20 per cwt.
* Beef packer margins improved on Friday but were still in the red. Margins were at a negative $19.20 per head, compared with a negative $27.65 per head on Wednesday, according to HedgersEdge.com. Thursday's margin was not available due to the Thanksgiving day holiday.
* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 165.500 cents per lb, up 0.175 cent. March was at 165.400 cents per lb, up 0.175 cent.
* Weak Chicago Board of Trade corn prices lent support to feeder cattle. Higher live cattle futures were also supportive.
LEAN HOGS - December was at 85.400 cents per lb, down 0.400 cent, while February was at 90.150 cents, down 0.325 cent.
* CME hogs were pressured by weak cash prices and record heavy hogs, traders said.
* USDA data on Wednesday afternoon showed cash hog prices in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market down 67 cents from Tuesday at $80.06 per cwt.
* Earlier this week USDA released data which showed average Iowa/Minnesota hog weights were record high for the fourth straight week at 281.4 lbs.
* The front month December contract traded at about a 4 cents premium to CME's lean hog index of 80.97 cents which also dragged on futures, a trader said.
* A large slaughter was scheduled for Saturday to make up for a reduced production during the holiday shortened week.
* Midwest hogs brokers said most packers were full for the weekend kill and looked for supplies for next week.
* Pork packer margins were at $10.35 per head, compared with a $12.50 per head on Wednesday, according to HedgersEdge.com.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
