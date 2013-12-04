BOJ trims purchase of 3-5 year JGBs in its market operation
TOKYO, March 29 The Bank of Japan trimmed the purchase of three to five-year Japanese government bonds in its regular market operations on Wednesday.
Dec 4 CME live cattle futures were seen narrowly mixed on Wednesday, pressured by weak wholesale beef prices and expectations for weaker cash cattle trade, traders and analysts said.
* Weak packer margins combined with lackluster meat demand led traders to expect steady to weak cash cattle prices this week.
* U.S. Plains cash cattle traded at $132 per hundredweight (cwt) last week, up $1 from the previous week, feedlot sources said.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:52 a.m. CST (1452 GMT), December was at 132.625 cents per lb, up 0.125 cent. February was unchanged at 134.100 cents.
* Late Tuesday, government data showed the wholesale choice beef price at $203.00 per cwt, down 6 cents from Monday. Select cuts fell $1.53 to $189.95 per cwt.
* "The meat complex is not as robust as it should be. It will be a weak deal until next week when buying starts for Christmas meals," a trader said.
* Beef packer margins have improved from week-ago levels but remain in the red. According to HedgersEdge, margins were at a negative $14.85 per head, compared with a negative $31.70 a week ago.
* Frigid temperatures and blowing snow are expected in the U.S. Plains beginning late Wednesday and continuing into the weekend, posing a threat to the wheat crop and livestock, an agricultural meteorologist said on Wednesday.
* Traders and analysts will watch the weather closely as extremely cold temperatures will slow cattle weight gain. Blowing snow will slow cattle movement.
* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 165.150 cents per lb., up 0.300 cents. March was at 165.450 cents per lb., up 0.200 cent.
* Feeder cattle futures were expected to follow live cattle.
LEAN HOGS - December was at 84.700 cents per lb, down 0.125 cent, while February was at 89.175 cents, up 0.200 cent.
* CME hogs seen lower, pressured by a weak wholesale pork and cash prices, analysts said.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture data on Tuesday afternoon showed the wholesale pork price was down 54 cents from Monday at $90.99 per cwt.
* USDA on Tuesday afternoon reported cash hog prices in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market down $1.43 from Monday at $80.34 per cwt.
* Cash prices in the Midwest markets Wednesday morning remained steady amid modest demand from packers to fill out this week's production, hog brokers said.
* Hog futures had a downward seasonal correction on Tuesday that is likely to continue on Wednesday as the front month December contract trades at a premium to the CME's hog index of 81.88 cents, one analyst said.
* Extremely cold temperatures ahead are expected to slow hog weight gains. Icy road conditions and blowing snow may also slow movement.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by John Wallace)
* Designation of Roel Z. Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
* Trading in shares of Pioneer Global Group Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 29/3/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: