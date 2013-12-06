Dec 6 CME live cattle futures were seen slightly higher on Friday, supported by mostly steady cash cattle trade, while lackluster meat demand limited gains, traders and analysts said.

* Cash cattle traded at $132 per hundredweight (cwt) in Kansas and Texas, steady with last week, feedlot sources said.

* U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed cattle traded lightly on Thursday in Nebraska at $131 to $132 per cwt, down $1 to $2 from the previous week.

* Bitterly cold temperatures and icy conditions were monitored in portions of the U.S. Plains and Midwest regions. The wintry weather is likely to slow livestock weight gain.

LIVE CATTLE - At 8:50 a.m. CST (1450 GMT), December was at 131.700 cents per lb, up 0.050 cent. February was 133.025 cents, up 0.125.

* Beef packer margins fell on Friday to a negative $39.00 per head from a negative $27.95 on Thursday and a negative $19.20 a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.

* Lackluster demand continues to crimp wholesale beef values, analysts said.

* Late Thursday, government data showed the wholesale choice beef price at $202.41 per cwt, down 89 cents from Wednesday. Select cuts were down 42 cents at $189.62 per cwt.

* USDA monthly export data on Thursday showed beef in October at 234.7 million lbs, up 10.6 percent from the prior month and up 5.4 percent from a year ago.

* Monday is the first notice day for live cattle deliveries against the December contract that will expire on Dec. 31.

* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 164.175 cents per lb, up 0.050 cent. March was at 164.200 cents per lb, down 0.225 cent.

* Feeder cattle seen following live cattle.

* Weak Chicago Board of Trade corn prices were seen as supportive to feeder cattle futures.

LEAN HOGS - December was at 82.025 cents per lb, down 0.500 cent, while February was at 88.475 cents, down 0.200 cent.

* CME hogs were seen lower pressured by weak cash prices, analysts said.

* USDA on Thursday afternoon reported cash hog prices in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market down $1.08 from Wednesday at $77.70 per cwt.

* Hogs around the U.S. Midwest sold mostly steady to $1.00 lower, with most packers well bought into early next week, brokers said.

* USDA data on Thursday afternoon showed the wholesale pork price was up 14 cents from Wednesday at $89.33 per cwt.

* October U.S. pork exports at 435.2 million lbs were up 10.2 percent from the previous month but down 11.7 percent from last year, according to USDA data. October pork exports were the highest since 466.8 million in November 2012. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)