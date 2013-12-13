Dec 13 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
slipped Friday on profit taking following Thursday's lower
wholesale beef prices, traders said.
* Late on Thursday, the wholesale choice beef price was at
$200.45 per cwt, down $2.16 from Wednesday, and select cuts fell
48 cents to $186.62, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
* No live cattle deliveries were reported by the CME late on
Wednesday against the December contract which expires on Dec.
31.
* Cold weather is expected to continue through at least the
balance of the year in the U.S. Midwest which will prevent
normally smooth transfer of farm products and other goods, an
agricultural meteorologist said on Friday.
LIVE CATTLE - At 9:32 a.m. CST (1532 GMT), December
was at 132.050 cents per lb, down 0.200 cent. February
was at 132.950 cents, down 0.150 cent.
* Investors look for cash cattle to trade steady this week
as packers cope with pork packer margins and tepid beef demand.
* Beef packer margins on Friday were at a negative $54.40
per head, compared with a negative $42.10 on Thursday and a
negative $39.00 a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.
* Cash cattle bids in Texas stood at $129 per cwt and $130
in Kansas, feedlot sources said. They said sellers asked $133 to
$134 for their animals in Texas, Kansas and Nebraska.
* Last week, cash cattle in Kansas and Texas traded at $132
per cwt, with sales of $131 to $132 in Nebraska, the feedlot
sources said.
* Packers may slow slaughter of cattle to reduce beef
production in an effort to boost the wholesale prices, a trader
said.
* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 167.300 cents per
lb, up 0.225 cent. March was at 166.925 cents per lb, up
0.375 cent.
* CME feeder cattle gained on follow-through buying after
reaching a two-month high on Thursday.
* Weaker corn prices provided more feeder cattle futures
support.
LEAN HOGS - December was at 81.300 cents per lb, down
0.025 cent, while February was at 87.500 cents, down
0.500 cent.
* CME December hogs are led by the exchange's hog index at
81.15 cents. The December contract will expire on Friday at noon
CST (1800 GMT).
* Profit taking and the drop in Thursday's wholesale pork
price weakened other CME hog futures, traders said.
* USDA reported wholesale pork price, or cutout, on Thursday
afternoon at $88.13 per cwt, down $2.27 from Wednesday, in part
due to lower ham costs.
* The holiday ham buying season is coming to an end, which
is pulling down the cutout, an analyst said.
* Firm cash hog prices limited futures losses.
* On Thursday afternoon, USDA reported the closely watched
Iowa/Minnesota hog market at $78.72 per cwt, up 46 cents from
Wednesday.
* Midwest hogs traded mostly steady on Friday with packers
still buying hogs for next week, hog brokers said.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; editing by Matthew
Lewis)