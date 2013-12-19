Dec 19 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle traded slightly higher on Thursday as investors adjusted positions a day ahead of the government's monthly cattle inventory report, traders said.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly cattle on feed report is scheduled for Friday at 2:00 p.m. CST (2000 GMT).

* Analysts expect Friday's data to show the number of cattle placed in feedlots in November edged higher year-over-year.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export report on Thursday showed U.S. beef sales at 4,800 tonnes, mostly to Japan, compared with 10,100 tonnes in the previous week.

LIVE CATTLE - At 8:29 a.m. CST (1429 GMT), December was at 131.000 cents per lb, up 0.050 cent. February was at 132.425 cents, up 0.075 cent.

* Weak cash cattle trade in Nebraska and expectations of lower cash prices in Texas and Kansas kept a lid on CME live cattle futures advances.

* Cash cattle lightly traded in Nebraska Wednesday, but investors await more trading in the state and also in Texas and Kansas.

* Wednesday morning, a few cash cattle traded in Nebraska at $129 per cwt, down $1 to $2 from a week ago, feedlot sources said.

* Beef packing plants will be closed at least one day each week during the Christmas and New Year's holidays, limiting their need for supplies.

* The Wednesday afternoon wholesale choice beef price rose 50 cents from Tuesday to $198.93 per cwt, while select cuts gained 23 cents to $189.01, based on U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

* USDA estimated cattle slaughter at 122,000 head on Wednesday, unchanged from a week ago, down 4,000 head from a year ago.

* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 166.350 cents per lb, up 0.300 cent. March was at 165.900 cents per lb, up 0.300 cent.

* CME feeder cattle followed live cattle slightly higher.

LEAN HOGS - February was at 86.400 cents per lb, 0.050 cent higher, while April was at 91.200 cents, up 0.025 cent.

* USDA data on Wednesday afternoon reported the average price of hogs in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market at $76.79 per cwt, down $1.43 from Tuesday.

* USDA reported hog slaughter at 435,000 head on Wednesday, up 5,000 head from a week earlier.

* The steady pace of slaughter has created ample amounts of product which has pressured prices.

* On Wednesday, the wholesale pork price, or cutout, fell $1.98 from Tuesday to $89.05 per cwt, USDA data showed.

* Next week pork production will be reduced during due to the holiday-shortened week.

* The government's weekly export report showed U.S. pork sales at 9,700 tonnes, mostly to Mexico, compared with 5,300 tonnes in the previous week. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette Baum)