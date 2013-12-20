BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
Dec 20 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle edged upward on Friday on short-covering and positioning before the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly cattle-on-feed report, due later Friday, traders said.
* Most analysts polled by Reuters expect USDA data will show placements gained marginally in November as less-costly corn encouraged feedlots to buy more young cattle to fatten.
* The federal government will issue the monthly cold storage report on Monday at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT). The data will include total November beef and pork inventories.
* Traders are monitoring another round of wintry weather expected to hit the U.S. Plains over the weekend that could impact livestock production in the region.
* Heavy snowfall could stress cattle in feedyards and snarl the transportation of cattle and hogs to market, traders and analysts said.
* China and the United States have made progress toward a deal on American beef exports, but agreement on technical issues is still needed before final approval, China's vice agriculture minister said on Friday.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:41 a.m. CST (1441 GMT), December was at 132.100 cents per lb, up 0.300 cent. February was at 133.400 cents, 0.425 cent higher.
* "People are looking ahead to packers buying cattle and grocers restocking meat cases with beef after the holidays, but we have to deal with bearish fundamentals now," a trader said.
* This week, a light number of cattle in Texas and Kansas moved at $130 per cwt, down $1 from last week, said feedlot sources. On Wednesday, cash cattle in Nebraska traded at $129 to $130, $1 to $2 lower than a week ago.
* Remaining cash sales could feel pressure from tepid wholesale beef demand and poor margins.
* And meat packing plants will be closed at least one day each week during the Christmas and New Year's holidays, limiting their need for supplies.
* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 166.650 cents per lb, down 0.150 cent. March was at 166.500 cents per lb, down 0.050 cent.
* Profit-taking weakened CME feeder cattle futures.
LEAN HOGS - February was at 86.150 cents per lb, down 0.225 cent, while April was at 90.950 cents, 0.250 cent lower.
* Lower cash values and wholesale pork prices leaned on CME hogs, traders said.
* Hogs in the Midwest on Friday morning moved lower on reduced packer demand, dealers said.
* USDA data on Thursday afternoon quoted the average price of hogs in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market at $74.97 per cwt, $1.73 lower than Wednesday.
* Thursday afternoon's wholesale pork value, or cutout, fell $2.59 per cwt to $86.46, led by a $12.81 plunge in the price for pork bellies, which are made into bacon, according to USDA data.
* Packers will be less compelled to raise cash hog bids with plants being closed over the upcoming holidays, a trader said. And still heavy hogs are pumping more pork into the retail pipeline, he said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by John Wallace)
