Dec 26 CME live cattle futures were expected to open mixed on Thursday with investors awaiting this week's cash sales, traders and analysts said.

* USDA's weekly beef and pork export report will be delayed until Friday because of the Christmas holiday.

LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.200 to down 0.200 cent per lb.

* Thin post-holiday trading volume and the lack of fundamental market news could result in a dull, choppy day of trading, an analyst said.

* There were no cash bids or asking prices reported by feedlot sources.

* Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains fetched mostly $130 per cwt, feedlot sources said.

* Fewer cattle for sale this week and improved wholesale beef demand may underpin cash prices.

* Tuesday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price gained 17 cents per cwt to $196.86, and select climbed $1.46 to $191.98, based on USDA data.

* Back-to-back holiday-shortened work weeks and eroding packer margins are seen pressuring cash returns.

* Beef packer margins for Tuesday were at a negative $77.25 per head, compared with a negative $55.15 per head on Monday and a negative $41.00 per head a week ago.

FEEDER CATTLE - Seen 0.300 cent per lb lower to up 0.300 cent.

* CME feeder cattle could follow the possibly mixed live cattle futures market.

* LEAN HOGS - Called narrowly mixed.

* CME hog traders are seen adjusting positions before Friday's U.S. Department of Agriculture quarterly hogs report.

* Analysts said the U.S. hog herd likely declined in recent months due in part to a swine virus that is fatal to baby pigs, which should reduce pork production in the first half of 2014.

* Investors are mulling mixed fundamental signals after Tuesday's lower cash hog prices and higher wholesale pork values.

* Tuesday afternoon's average price of cash hogs in the Western Midwest region was $74.09 per cwt, $3.42 lower than on Monday, according to USDA.

* The government's Tuesday afternoon wholesale pork price, or cutout, rose 69 cents per cwt to $85.89, USDA said.

* Meat packers are not expected to actively buy hogs with plants closed at least one day each week during the year-end holidays, traders said.

* They said retailers are starting to book pork to feature after the New Year's Day holiday, lending support to the cutout. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)