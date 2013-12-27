Dec 27 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
futures moved up slightly on Friday in anticipation of steady to
possibly higher cash prices this week, traders said.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export report
on Thursday showed U.S. beef sales at a negative 7,200 tonnes -
mostly reflecting cancellations by Hong Kong - compared with a
positive 4,800 tonnes in the previous week.
* "It's hard to rationalize or put any credence in beef
exports this time of year because of the Christmas and New
Year's holiday adjustments," a trader said.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:47 a.m. CST (1447 GMT), December futures
were at 132.825 cents per lb, up 0.125 cent. February
was at 134.300 cents, 0.150 cent higher.
* Cash cattle bids in the U.S. Plains stood at $129 per cwt
against spotty $132 asking prices from sellers, feedlot sources
said. Last week, cash cattle moved at mostly $130, they said.
* Expectations for cash prices have improved on expectations
of tight cattle supplies ahead and unexpected packer buyer
interest on Thursday, an analyst said.
* Still, soft wholesale beef demand and poor packer margins
could challenge cash returns.
* Packers will not need as many cattle with plants closed at
least one day for the New Year's holiday.
* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 166.900 cents per
lb, up 0.300 cent. March was at 166.425 cents per lb, up
0.225 cent.
* Firm CME live cattle lifted feeder cattle futures.
* Benchmark Oklahoma City market feeder cattle prices will
be unavailable Dec. 30 and 31 because of next week's holiday.
LEAN HOGS - February was at 85.600 cents per lb,
0.300 cent higher, while April was at 90.750 cents, up
0.100 cent.
* CME hogs turned moderately higher following
stronger-than-anticipated cash prices and wholesale pork values
late Thursday , traders said.
* Hog prices in the Midwest on Friday traded steady to up 50
cents per cwt, according to dealers.
* Packers are buying hogs for Saturday's slaughter and to
fill in production for next week, an analyst said. Resurgent
prices for pork bellies, which are made into bacon, drove up
wholesale pork values, he said.
* Investors adjusted positions before Friday's USDA
quarterly hogs report.
* Analysts expect that report to show the U.S. hog herd
declined due in part to a swine virus that is fatal to baby
pigs. Such a decline should shrink pork production in the first
half of 2014.
* The government's weekly export report showed U.S. pork
sales at 5,600 tonnes, mostly to Mexico, compared with 9,700
tonnes in the previous week.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; editing by Jim
Marshall)