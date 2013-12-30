Dec 30 CME live cattle futures were expected to
open firm on Monday, led by last Friday's record high cash
prices, traders and analysts said.
* Slaughter cattle prices in the U.S. Plains hit an all-time
high on Friday, the result of a smaller herd that already has
driven up beef prices, analysts and economists said.
* The upturn in wholesale beef values on Friday and
anticipation of tighter cattle supplies ahead could encourage
futures buyers on Monday, traders said.
* There were no live cattle deliveries reported by the CME
late on Friday against the December contract that will expire on
Dec. 31.
LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.200 to 0.300 cent per lb higher.
* Last week, cash cattle in Texas, on average, traded at
$133.50 per hundredweight (cwt) with sales of mostly $133 in
Kansas, feedlot sources said. The bulk of cash cattle in
Nebraska fetched $135, they said.
* The week before, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains moved at
$130 per cwt.
* Analysts and traders were surprised that packers actively
spent more for cattle given their poor margins. And, producers
did not need as many cattle with plants closed for the New
Year's holiday.
* "They simply needed supplies to make good on their
customer's meat orders," a trader said.
* He said some packers may have bought cattle ahead of time,
knowing those prices could be even higher heading into the first
full kill week after the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen steady to 0.400 cent per lb higher.
* CME feeder cattle could draw support from possibly firm
live cattle futures and weak corn prices.
* Benchmark Oklahoma City market feeder cattle prices will
be unavailable Dec. 30 and 31 because of New Year's holiday.
* LEAN HOGS - 0.400 cent to 0.700 cent per lb higher.
* CME hog traders are seen opening higher in response to
Friday's bullish USDA quarterly hogs report.
* That data showed the U.S. hog herd fell by 1 percent in
the latest quarter, slightly more than forecast as a deadly
swine virus thwarted pork producers' efforts to rebuild herds.
* The government's report could be more supportive for
deferred hog futures while soft market fundamentals limit the
February contract's advances, a trader said.
* Cash prices in the Midwest direct markets on Friday were
mixed, according to USDA.
* Some packers will buy hogs to fill out this week's
production, a trader said. Other processors have their needs met
during the holiday-shortened workweek, he said.
* The government's Friday afternoon wholesale pork price, or
cutout, tumbled $3.48 per cwt to $82.85. The cutout decline was
mainly due to the $12.74 drop in costs for pork bellies, which
are made into bacon.
* Bacon demand should subside as year-end holiday vacations
wind down, an analyst said.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)