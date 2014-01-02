Jan 2 CME live cattle futures were expected to
open mixed on Thursday, supported by Tuesday's higher wholesale
beef prices but pressured by cash uncertainty, traders and
analysts said.
* CME live cattle and hog futures traders are keeping an eye
on wintry weather moving across much of the country.
* Snow-packed roads could snarl the movement of cattle and
hogs to market, which could underpin cash prices, a trader said.
* Conversely, beef and pork demand could suffer if the storm
keep consumers away from supermarkets and restaurants, he said.
LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.200 to down 0.200 cent per lb.
* No cash cattle bids or asking prices were reported by
feedlot sources for this week.
* Last week, cash cattle in Texas moved at mostly $133.50
per hundredweight (cwt), feedlot sources said. They reported
sales of mostly $133 in Kansas and $135 in Nebraska a week ago.
* Improved demand for beef at wholesale is supportive for
cash prices this week.
* Tuesday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price gained 94
cents per cwt to $200.65, and select climbed 95 cents to
$196.41, based on U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
* And, packers need cattle for the first full week of
production after the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
* Some processors may cutback slaughter rates to limit cash
spending and recoup lost margins.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen narrowly mixed.
* CME feeder cattle could follow the possible mixed live
cattle market.
* LEAN HOGS - Called 0.100 to 0.300 cent per lb higher.
* Expectations of higher cash hog values and Tuesday's
wholesale pork price upturn are supportive CME hog market
factors, traders said.
* Hogs in the Midwest on Thursday traded steady to $1.00 per
cwt higher, according to hog dealers.
* Tuesday afternoon's average price of cash hogs in the
Western Midwest region was $77.06 per cwt, up 9 cents from
Monday, according to USDA. The price of hogs in the eastern
Midwest was $1.86 higher at $77.99.
* Packers are buying hogs for an expected big Saturday
slaughter to make up for plants that were closed on Wednesday's
holiday, an analyst said.
* Grocers are stocking up on pork items other than hams to
feature over the next few weeks, he said.
* The government's Tuesday afternoon wholesale pork price
rose 74 cents per cwt to $84.37, USDA said.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)