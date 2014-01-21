Jan 21 CME live cattle were expected to open mixed on Tuesday with continued record-high beef values offering support, while pressured by caution regarding cash prices for this week, traders said.

* Investors await market direction following Monday's U.S. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

* CME livestock traders are eying another winter storm moving across the Midwest.

* Snow-covered roads could snarl the transportation of cattle and hogs to packing plants. And, frigid temperature typically slowdown cattle weight gains.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly cold storage report will be released on Wednesday at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT). The data will include December total beef and pork inventories.

LIVE CATTLE - Called narrowly mixed.

* Futures will continue to play catch up to last week's record-high cash cattle prices, an analyst said.

* Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains moved up to $144 per cwt, topping the previous week's record high, feedlot sources said.

* There is concern that beef demand could fade if retailers pass on record-high product costs to consumers, he added.

* Monday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price was $236.56 per hundredweight (cwt) in light sales volume, a jump of $4.85 from Friday to its eighth straight record, according to USDA.

* Select cuts notched their 12th straight record after surging $5.13 to $234.45.

* Grocers were caught-short beef to feature after the Christmas and New Year's holidays, traders said.

* They said costly cattle forced processors to raise the price it charges end users for beef, which improved packer margins.

* Beef packer margins for Monday were estimated at a positive $76.40 per head, compared with a positive $53.60 on Friday and a negative $20.25 a week ago, as calculated by HedgersEdge.com.

FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.200 to down 0.200 cent per lb.

* CME feeder cattle futures may draw support from weaker corn prices, which could encourage feedlots to buy young cattle for fattening.

* Potential deferred-month live cattle market selling might weigh on feeder cattle contracts.

* LEAN HOGS - Called 0.200 cent per lb lower to 0.200 cent higher.

* Anticipation of weaker cash prices are seen pressuring CME hog futures while improved pork demand may offer support, traders and analysts said.

* The average hog price in the western Midwest direct market on Monday was up 27 cents per cwt from Friday to $78.08, but down 74 cents to $75.49 in the eastern region, based on USDA data.

* Government data showed Monday afternoon's wholesale pork price at $88.15 per cwt, 64 cents higher than on Friday. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette Baum)