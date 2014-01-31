Jan 31 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
futures drifted lower on Friday, partly in response to heavy
U.S. stock market losses, traders said.
* The Dow Jones industrial average fell hard, pressured by
disappointing euro zone economic data and emerging market
jitters.
* Funds that sold equities did likewise with some of their
holdings in CME's live cattle market, an analyst said.
* CME live cattle also felt pressure from eroding wholesale
beef values that stirred expectations of possibly
steady-to-lower cash prices this week.
* National Beef Packing Company plans to close its Brawley,
California, plant by April 4 due to declining cattle supplies,
the company said.
* Traders await the government's annual cattle inventory
report that will be issued on Friday at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT).
* Analysts expect Friday's data to show the U.S. cattle herd
likely fell for a seventh straight year, but the rate of that
decline possibly slowed and suggests ranchers are rebuilding
their herds as feed costs ease.
LIVE CATTLE - At 9:17 a.m. CST (1517 GMT), February
was at 141.775 cents per lb, down 0.375 cent. April was
at 140.150 cents, 0.375 cent lower.
* Cash cattle bids in Texas and Kansas stood at $146 per
hundredweight (cwt) against $150 asking prices from sellers,
feedlot sources said.
* Earlier in the week, some cattle in Texas moved at $146
per cwt, about $1 lower than last week for the state, feedlot
sources said.
* Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains moved up to $150
per cwt, a record high.
* More cattle are available for sale as processors draw from
supplies contracted against the futures market, a trader said.
* The pullback in wholesale beef prices and thinning packer
margins could work against cash cattle prices, he said.
* FEEDER CATTLE - March was at 168.575 cents, down
0.125 cent. April slipped 0.250 cents to 168.850 cents.
* CME feeder cattle followed live cattle futures lower.
LEAN HOGS - February was at 86.425 cents per lb, up
0.075 cent, while April was at 94.300 cents, 0.675 cent
higher.
* Firmer-than-anticipated cash prices and higher wholesale
pork values lifted CME hogs, traders said.
* Packers raised cash hog bids to make sure they have enough
supplies for Saturday's estimated 135,000-head slaughter, an
analyst said.
* Profitable margins give processors incentive to actively
process hogs on Saturday. And some plants are making up for
weather-related downtime earlier this week.
* Russia, which banned most U.S. meat imports in early
2013, may resume pork imports from the United States by March, a
Russian news agency said.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Peter
Galloway)