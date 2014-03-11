March 11 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
firmed on Tuesday, supported by strong wholesale beef prices,
traders and analysts said.
* Monday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price climbed
$2.88 per cwt from Friday to $238.90. Select cuts jumped $3.12
to $235.99, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
* Grocers to buying beef hand-to-mouth at higher prices due
to fewer cattle available than a year ago, an analyst said.
* Funds in CME's livestock markets are expected to sell
their April long positions and buy deferred months in a process
known as the "roll" by followers of the Goldman Sachs Commodity
Index (S&PGSCI). Tuesday is the third of five days for the
S&PGSCI procedure.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), April was
at 143.850 cents per lb, up 0.700 cent. June was up 0.150
cent at 136.550 cents.
* Although packers are expected to bid lower for supplies,
futures could remain at a bullish discount to those cash cattle
prices this week, traders said.
* More cattle up for sale and packers drawing from animals
that were contracted against the futures market could pressure
cash returns, he said.
* Last week, cash cattle moved at $148 per cwt in Texas and
Kansas and at $150 in Nebraska, feedlot sources said.
FEEDER CATTLE - March was up 0.575 cent at 174.275
cents per lb, its new contract high in electronic trading. April
was up 0.475 cents to 176.200 cents, also its fresh
contract high
* CME feeder cattle futures posted new contract highs
following steady to $2 per cwt higher cash feeder cattle prices
in local markets.
* LEAN HOGS - April were up 2.000 cents per lb at
118.000 cents, and marked a new contract high of 118.225 cents.
June climbed 2.200 cents to 125.700 cents after hitting a
new contract high of 125.925 cents.
* CME hogs set a new high for a second straight session,
driven by Monday's higher cash hog and record-high wholesale
pork values in anticipation of tighter supplies, analysts and
traders said.
* Expectations of reduced hog supplies this summer tied to
the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus, which is fatal to piglets,
pushed deferred hog contracts to new highs.
* On Tuesday, cash hogs in the Midwest traded $1 to $2 per
cwt higher, hog dealers said.
* Government data showed Monday afternoon's wholesale pork
price at $114.94 per cwt, which surpassed Friday's $111.99
record.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Additional reporting
by Meredith Davis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)