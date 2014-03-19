March 19 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle slipped on Wednesday in choppy trading, pressured by profit-taking while investors await this week's cash trade, traders said. * They said profit-taking affected most CME hog futures while Tuesday's higher cash and wholesale pork prices lifted the April contract. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:38 a.m. CDT (1338 GMT), April was at 145.625 cents per lb, down 0.075 cent, and June was down 0.200 cent at 138.150 cents. * "The market will be on edge until we get a cash trade going," trader said. * Tuesday's record-high wholesale beef prices and positive packer margins could support cash cattle prices this week, traders and analysts said. * They said packers will continue to reduce slaughter rates to limit cash spending. * Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas moved at $148 per cwt, and $151 to $152 in Nebraska, feedlot sources said. FEEDER CATTLE - March was down 0.175 cent at 173.950 cents per lb, and April was down 0.200 cent at 176.700 cents. * CME live cattle weakness pressured feeder cattle futures. * LEAN HOGS - April were up 0.125 cent at 123.350 cents per lb. June was at 132.000 cents, down 1.000 cent, and July dropped 0.400 cent to 127.550 cents. * Cash hog and wholesale pork price advances amid tight supplies lifted April CME hog futures, a trader said. * Packers bought hogs and processors are stockpiling pork in the event of a severe supply shortage this summer as the deadly Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) spreads on U.S. farms. * Profit-taking undercut deferred hog months, a trader said. * Investors simultaneously sold June and July hog futures and bought the April contract stirred by current cash price strength, he said. * USDA data on Wednesday showed hog weights in Iowa/Minnesota for the week ended last Saturday averaged 283.0 lbs. That was up 0.9 lb from the previous week and 6.0 lbs higher than a year earlier. * Some packers are accepting heavier hogs to offset the loss in production from the PEDv virus, an analyst said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Stephen Powell)