March 21 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
turned moderately higher on Friday, supported by short-covering
and sentiment that Thursday's selloff was overdone, traders
said.
* Better-than-expected cash cattle prices on Thursday
encouraged futures buyers.
* Caution before Friday afternoon's U.S. Department of
Agriculture's monthly Cattle-on-Feed report limited CME live
cattle advances.
* Analysts expect Friday's data to show increased cattle
placements last month as profitable margins allowed feedlots to
bring in more calves for fattening.
* The government will publish the monthly cold storage
report on Friday, which will include total beef and pork stocks
in February.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:43 a.m. CDT (1343 GMT), April was
at 144.825 cents per lb, up 0.400 cent, and June was
0.550 cent higher at 136.750 cents.
* "We may be in for a choppy day with fundamentalists
looking at higher cash prices and technicians thinking about
Thursday's market losses," a trader said.
* On Thursday, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas sold at $150
per cwt, up $2 from a week ago, feedlot sources said. No sales
were reported in Nebraska where cash cattle last week traded
from $151 to $152.
* Packers spent more for supplies given their positive
margins and fewer cattle available for sale this week, traders
and analysts said.
FEEDER CATTLE - March was up 0.175 cent at 173.800
cents per lb, and April was 0.550 cent higher at 175.200
cents.
* CME feeder cattle followed the live cattle market gains.
* LEAN HOGS - April were up 0.900 cent at 125.700
cents per lb, and June was at 131.725 cents, up 0.925
cent.
* CME hogs drew support from late-Thursday's record-setting
cash hog and wholesale pork prices, traders said.
* Thursday afternoon's hog price at the closely watched
Iowa/Minnesota market hit a record-high $125.79 per
hundredweight, topping, Wednesday's $122.91 record, according to
USDA.
* Government data on Thursday showed the afternoon's price
of wholesale pork at $131.26 per cwt, topping Wednesday's
$130.63 record.
* Packers continue to raise cash hog bids, and processors
are stocking up on pork, to avoid a potential supply shortage
this summer as the deadly Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv)
spreads on U.S. farms.
* Packers are expected to cut production on Friday to offset
supplies currently tightened by the virus.
* Russia has allowed U.S. pork imports from two firms of
Chinese-owned producer Smithfield Foods Inc after it
received additional guarantees, Russia's veterinary watchdog
(VPSS) said on its website.
* "It's positive news for the market, but still doesn't
answer the bigger question about the rest of pork from the
United States," a trader said.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)