May 7 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
futures moved upward on Wednesday, with support from their
discounts to prices for market-ready, or cash, cattle last week,
traders said.
* Wednesday is the first of five days in which funds that
follow the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs Commodity Index will
sell, or "roll," their June long CME live cattle and hog,
positions into deferred months.
* At 8:38 a.m. CDT (1338 GMT), June was up 0.675 cent
per lb to 138.975 cents, and August rose 0.800 cent to
138.725 cents.
* Another choppy trading day may be in store for CME live
cattle as investors await reports regarding this week's cash
sales, an analyst said.
* A seasonal rise in cattle numbers and Tuesday's lower
wholesale beef price are bearish factors for cash prices,
traders said.
* They said futures' recent upswing and improved packer
margins might underpin cash returns.
* Cash cattle bids in Texas and Kansas developed at $144 per
hundredweight (cwt), feedlot sources said.
* Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas sold at $146
per cwt, with sales of $147 to $150 in Nebraska.
* FEEDER CATTLE - May was at 184.375 cents, up 0.900
cent per lb, and August was 1.650 cents higher at
192.900.
* CME live cattle futures' buying and weak corn prices
lifted feeder cattle contracts.
* LEAN HOGS - May lean hogs were at 115.400 cents per
lb, down 0.650 cent. Most actively traded June was 0.550
cent lower at 122.675 cents.
* CME hogs slid on profit-taking following Tuesday's
sizable wholesale pork price setback, traders said.
* The delayed start of spring grilling slowed retail demand
for pork, a trader said.
* Futures' premium to CME's hog index, at 114.21 cents,
discouraged buyers.
* Investors are eyeing news that workers at the JBS
Worthington, Minnesota hog plant voted to authorize a
strike over wages and health benefits, according to statement
late on Tuesday from a union representing the employees.
