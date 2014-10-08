Oct 8 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures posted a record high for a second straight day on Wednesday in anticipation of steady to better cash prices this week, traders said.

* At 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT), October was up 0.200 cent per lb to 165.975 cents, and December was at 167.925 cents, up 0.075 cent.

* Gains in futures in recent days and strong wholesale beef prices may force packers to spend more for cattle despite their poor margins, traders and analysts said.

* So far, feedyards in the U.S. Plains are asking more than $165 per hundredweight (cwt) for slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle with no bids yet from packers, feedlot sources said.

* Last week, cash cattle in the Midwest sold at mostly $162 per cwt.

* Tuesday afternoon's choice wholesale beef price was up $2.74 per hundredweight (cwt) from Monday at $243.88. Select gained $3.09 to $232.26, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

* Packers passed on last week's cash cattle price increases to retailers who are looking to feature middle meats and end cuts later this fall, an analyst said.

* FEEDER CATTLE - October at 241.850 cents, up 0.375 cent, and November 0.650 cent higher at 243.075 cents.

* CME feeder cattle gained for a second straight session, supported by live cattle market buying.

* Traders cited the exchange's feeder cattle index for Oct. 6 at 237.57 cents, up from 236.91 cents for Oct. 3.

* LEAN HOGS - October was at 108.000 cents per lb, up 0.775 cent, and December was 1.300 cents higher at 95.650 cents.

* CME lean hogs drew support from short-covering and futures' discounts to the exchange's lean hog index at 109.54 cents, traders said.

* Lean hog contracts made headway in spite of a seasonal rise in the numbers of heavier animals that could pressure cash and wholesale pork values in the near term, traders and analysts said.

* The USDA showed Tuesday afternoon's average hog price in Iowa/Minnesota was down $1.03 per cwt from Monday at $108.18.

* Separate government data quoted Tuesday afternoon's wholesale pork price at 70 cents per cwt lower from Monday at $123.75.

* Hog weights in Iowa/Minnesota for the week ended last Saturday averaged 284.8 lbs, up 0.2 lb from the week before and up 10.5 lbs from a year earlier, according to USDA.

* Fund buying developed after December returned above the 10-day and 20-day moving averages of 94.59 cents and 94.99 cents, respectively.

* The February contract broke through the 20-day and 100-day moving average convergence level of 91.66 cents, which triggered fund buying. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)