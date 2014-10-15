Oct 15 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
futures edged lower on Wednesday, pressured by continued turmoil
on Wall Street, traders said.
* U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as selling resumed on
worries over the health of the world economy, ahead of a slew of
economic data and corporate earnings reports.
* Deteriorating equities could rattle consumer confidence in
the economy, which could hurt demand for U.S. goods, a trader
said.
* Investors sold October live cattle futures and
simultaneously bought December in anticipation of steady or
lower cash prices this week.
* Late on Tuesday, there were unconfirmed reports of light
sales of market-ready or cash cattle in Nebraska at $164 per
hundredweight (cwt), steady to down $1 from a week ago in the
state.
* Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains sold at $162 to
$165 per cwt.
* Bearish traders said recent futures losses and
unprofitable packer margins could keep a lid on cash returns.
* Still, market bulls look to the recent uptick in wholesale
beef prices and fewer cattle for sale to underpin cash prices.
* December and February live cattle contracts slipped below
their respective 20-day moving averages of 163.42 and 163.61
cents, which triggered sell stops and fund liquidation.
* There were no deliveries reported by the CME late on
Tuesday against the October contract.
* At 8:52 a.m. CDT (1352 GMT), live cattle October
was down 1.000 cent per lb at 163.350 cents, and December
was 0.825 cent lower at 163.100 cents.
* FEEDER CATTLE - October was at 236.600 cents, down
2.125 cents, and November 2.725 cents lower at 234.425
cents.
* CME feeder cattle felt pressure from live cattle losses
and fund liquidation.
* LEAN HOGS - December was down 1.500 cent per lb at
93.425 cents, and February 1.775 cents lower at 90.425
cents.
* Tuesday's lower cash hog and wholesale pork prices weighed
on CME lean hog futures, traders said.
* USDA data showed Tuesday afternoon's average hog price in
Iowa/Minnesota was down $1.16 per cwt from Monday at $105.19.
* Separate U.S. government data showed Tuesday afternoon's
wholesale pork price fell $4.34 per cwt from Monday to $117.23.
* Seasonally expanding supplies are pressuring cash prices
as grocers wind down pork purchases for October Pork Month, an
analyst said.
* Hog weights for last week unexpectedly dipped after
producers moved hogs ahead of schedule while capitalizing on
higher prices at that time, he said.
* USDA data showed hog weights in Iowa/Minnesota for the
week ended last Saturday averaged 284.5 lbs, down 0.3 lb from
the week before and up 7.5 lbs from a year earlier.
* Fund selling developed after December and February
drifted below their respective 40-day moving average of 93.79
cents and 90.97 cents.
