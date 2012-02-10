* Prices steady at $14.75 * Chilly weather in Europe and Asia offer support * Japan reactors might be coming back soon NEW YORK, Feb 10 Asian liquefied natural gas prices for March delivery held steady below $15 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) LNG-AS, remaining firm for two weeks now after an eight-week slide. Following a mild start to winter, lower temperatures offered support this week, while in Europe demand increased after arctic temperatures and heavy snow brought half the continent to a standstill. "The weather's colder and that's supportive," an Asia-based trader said. Prices were seen in the $14.75 per mmBtu area, in line with last week, traders and analysts said. In Europe, prices were seen about $1 above UK benchmarks at about $10.50 per mmBtu. Japan remained the focus of the market in Asia, with questions remaining about whether it will be able to restart its nuclear reactors after last year's earthquake, and how many might restart. "The consensus is definitely shifting to the idea that there will be some restarts," the trader said. Japan's trade minister said on Tuesday he had not set deadlines to resume operations at reactors after a media report said the government aimed to restart two around April, the first since the Fukushima disaster almost a year ago. Even if more nuclear reactors are shut down, however, it is unlikely that LNG can be used as a substitute. "They are pretty close to capacity. The power sector is hitting a physical limit at about 6 million tonnes per month. They just can't burn more LNG," he said. FREEZING EUROPE Italy has boosted LNG imports from Spain and Algeria as part of emergency measures introduced this week that are designed to offset major cuts in supplies from Russia due to the cold. Three cargoes are due to arrive at the country's northern Panigaglia terminal in the next six days, with Spain re-exporting one cargo and Algeria sending a further two. The vessel LNG Elba is due to dock at the terminal later on Friday, while the LNG Lerici from Algeria and the Annabella from Spain are expected on Feb. 11 and 16, respectively, according to AIS Live ship-tracking data on Reuters. "Re-exports from Spain to Italy are increasingly frequent, based on a pre-existing supply deal between Gas Natural and ENI," an LNG trader from an investment bank told Reuters. Italy's Industry Ministry has managed critical shortages of Russian gas by increasing imports from its gas-trading partners, it said on Thursday. Italy was hardest hit after Russian pipeline export monopoly Gazprom diverted some supplies destined for Europe last week as its domestic consumption soared. Russian gas flows to Europe have since increased but not been fully restored. Italy's demand for imported gas was set to reach record levels on Friday as gas flows from Austria and France increased, Bentek Energy data showed. The country expects to import 289 million cubic meters/day, according to nominations seen by Bentek. Panigaglia and Rovigo LNG terminals are working at reduced capacity, according to grid operator Snam, caused by bad weather that has delayed fresh shipments. (Reporting By Oleg Vukmanovic in London, Rebekah Kebede in Perth and Edward McAllister in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)