PERTH, June 22 Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG)
spot prices LNG-AS fell to just over $16 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu) for August cargoes, with more supply on
offer from producers in Australia, Nigeria and Trinidad, market
sources said.
Japan's announcement last weekend that it would restart two
nuclear reactors despite public safety concerns, a development
that will likely reduce the country's dependence on gas-fired
power, also helped push prices lower.
The restarts at Kansai Electric Power Co's at Ohi
plant in western Japan could open the door to more restarts, but
the company said it would take six weeks to get both reactors
running fully.
In the last several weeks, prices have fallen from the
four-year highs over $18 per mmBtu reached last month as Japan
began stockpiling supplies for the summer peak demand period
without any nuclear power.
Japan, the world's largest importer of LNG, had fueled about
a third of its electricity demand with nuclear power prior to
the Fukushima crisis and has been using record amounts of the
fuel to compensate for the closure of nuclear power capacity.
Although the Ohi restarts would reduce LNG usage by about
180,000 tonnes per month, according to Reuters calculations,
Japan's demand for LNG is expected to remain strong.
Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc said it started
commercial operation of the newly built gas turbine at its
Higashi-Niigata plant this week, slightly earlier than the
planned July launch as it aims to ensure supply during the peak
summer power demand season.
The world's second largest buyer of LNG, South Korea, was
well-stocked to meet summer cooling demand with 2.1 million
tonnes of inventories, in line with a target set by state-run
Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), the country's sole natural
gas wholesaler.
Falling oil prices were also keeping a ceiling on spot
prices since most Asian long-term LNG contracts are linked to
oil prices.
Spot LNG prices were unaffected by an attack on an LNG
tanker off the coast of Oman this week.
In Europe, spot prices were trading in the $11.50 per mmBtu
range, pressured in part by falling Asian spot prices.
In the U.S., natural gas prices were around $2.60 per
mmBtu on Friday.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; additional reporting by Oleg
Vukmanovic in LONDON; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)