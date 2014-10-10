SINGAPORE, Oct. 10 Asian spot liquefied natural
gas (LNG) prices extended losses for a second week, as low
demand for winter cargoes and a sense of inflated values during
the recent rally weighed on the market.
Spot LNG prices LNG-AS for November delivery edged lower
to around $14.20 per million British thermal units (mmBtu),
compared with $14.60 per mmBtu last week.
A two-month rally that had taken spot prices to nearly $15
per mmBtu from multi-year lows of $10.50 ended last week as
expectations of higher demand for winter cargoes from top buyers
Japan and South Korea failed to materialize.
"The momentum got too strong. Outlook is certainly more
bearish now," a trader said.
Buyers largely remained on the sidelines, "waiting for
sellers to compromise on the price," another trader said.
Steady supply and weak demand during summer months had seen
spot prices drop nearly 50 percent from more than $20 per mmBtu
earlier this year.
The current decline in prices could spell trouble for some
market players who had stored LNG onboard vessels during the
recent downturn, hoping to sell them at a profit for winter
consumption.
Currently, six to eight cargoes are held in floating storage
by various market players, traders said. Spot market hedging
options are unavailable in the global LNG market, where prices
are not backed by a liquid futures market as seen in natural gas
hubs in the United States and Europe.
LNG is mostly supplied to Asian consumers under long-term
deals tied to the price of crude oil. The recent slide in Brent
prices to around $89 a barrel could prompt some Asian
buyers to call on additional long-term supplies where possible.
Such moves would potentially shrink liquidity in spot
markets, two traders said. However, it remained unclear how much
flexibility was available to buyers under long-term contracts.
The drop in oil prices could also spur Asian utilities to
burn more oil at the expense of imported natural gas, although
their scope to switch between fuels may also be limited.
"At the moment we haven't heard of such moves, but if spot
LNG prices remain high, then of course they will start to
consider a switch (to oil)," an Asian trader said.
TENDERS
Australia's North West Shelf (NWS) export project sold one
cargo loading in the first ten days of November in a tender to
trading house Vitol, four trade sources said.
A fifth source involved in the tender said the cargo was
awarded at $14.30 per mmBtu excluding shipping costs to a
Japanese trading house, which may on-send it to Vitol.
Another NWS cargo was awarded in the tender to BG Group at
$14 per mmBtu or slightly higher, a trader said, although the
details were unclear.
BG Group was also believed to be in talks to pick up spot
cargoes in a current tender by ExxonMobil's new LNG plant in
Papua New Guinea, traders said. The plant was offering two
cargoes for delivery in mid-November and early-December.
Trading sources said BG's more active role in tenders
recently could be an attempt to secure cargoes ahead of the
possibility of a delay at its Queensland Curtis LNG project in
Australia.
The plant is scheduled to begin operations at the end of
this year, but industry sources say the launch is likely to be
delayed until early-2015, potentially forcing BG onto the spot
market to meet obligations with customers.
Indonesia's energy regulator SKKMigas failed to approve the
sale of three cargoes loading from the Bontang plant in October
and November as well as one cargo from the Tangguh plant for
delivery in the first half of November, trading sources said.
It remained unclear why the sale wasn't approved, but one
trader said the bids may have been below current spot price
assessments, indicating the market is overvalued.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)