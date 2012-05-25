PERTH May 25 Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG)
spot prices remained steady above $18 per million British
thermal units(mmBtu) this week, as demand for spot cargoes from
top importer Japan remained high but there was enough supply to
keep a ceiling on prices.
LNG spot prices have risen to four-year highs in the last
weeks as Japan heads into the summer, the peak period for
electricity demand.
Japan's imports of LNG have soared since last year's
Fukushima nuclear crisis pummeled public faith in atomic power
and prevented the restart of reactors shut for routine checks.
"We seem to have just enough on the market to stop numbers
rushing up too fast and there seems to be an expectation that
there will be enough supply around in the second half of the
year," said Tony Regan, an analyst with Tri-Zen International in
Singapore.
A July cargo was re-exported from Spain to Osaka Gas
in Japan in the low $18 per mmBtu range, while an
August cargo from Nigeria to Japan's Kyushu Electric
was pegged in the $18 to $18.25 per mmBtu range, according to
Waterborne Energy.
Japan, the world's top importer of liquefied natural gas,
imported 6.9 million tonnes of LNG in April, up 14.9 percent
from the previous year, reflecting a rise in gas-fired power
generation after the Fukushima nuclear crisis.
Western Japan will see normal to hotter weather from June to
August, boosting demand for power at a time when the area's
users are being urged to cut consumption.
With euro zone mired in crisis, LNG restocking there has
been lower than expected, and Asia and Argentina were the only
bright spots for demand.
Spain's Repsol canceled Argentina's LNG supply
contract just weeks after the country seized control of the
energy company's majority stake in YPF.
Argentina relies on LNG imports to meet between 20 percent
and 30 percent of domestic natural gas consumption. Repsol was
to supply 10 cargoes to Argentina this year out of 80 to help
meet peak demand from June to September. Government officials
said Repsol's cargoes had already been replaced.
Two cargoes for June delivery to Argentina, both re-exported
to the country by BP and Eni, were sold to
Argentina's ENARSA for a $15 premium to U.S. Henry Hub natural
gas prices, which are currently at about $2.60 per mmBtu,
according to Waterborne Energy.
Yemen LNG resumed operations earlier this week after
completing its latest gas feed pipeline repair. Yemen's oil and
gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged since
anti-government protests last year created a power vacuum that
militants have exploited.