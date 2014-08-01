Singapore - Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) remained
at depressed levels this week amid weak demand, but traders were
looking for floating storage to take advantage of an expected
pick-up in prices ahead of the winter heating season.
Prices were mostly unchanged from last week, with spot
market activity limited as traders waited for the results of a
tender by Australia's North West Shelf (NWS) LNG export plant.
Spot LNG LNG-AS for September delivery hovered around
$10.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
Prices in Asia, the world's biggest buyer of the shipped
fuel, have plunged close to 50 percent since hitting winter
peaks of $20.50 per mmBtu in February.
"We do not think prices have reached the bottom yet. More
supply is coming to market," said a trader with a trading firm.
Australia's NWS plant this week issued a tender to sell
three cargoes loading between end-August and end-November.
Additional cargoes may also come from Papua New Guinea and
Russia, which would further weigh on sentiment, traders said.
The ExxonMobil-led PNG project began operations this year,
ahead of schedule. However, available spot cargoes should start
to thin from October as long-term customers begin to exercise
offtake rights.
"At the moment, we don't see much additional demand for
October and November. End-users say consumption is lower than
what they had scheduled," the trader said.
Attention was shifting to trading for October loading
cargoes. Some players were looking for floating storage as they
expect a surge in prices once heating demand picks up in
countries such as Japan, South Korea and China towards the end
of the year.
Trading house Glencore and German utility E.ON are among
those betting on a rebound in the market in the winter, leasing
LNG tankers for storage purposes. Several other market players
were taking the same view, chartering tankers for three to six
months, a shipping source said.
The play is triggered by a market structure known as
contango, in which prices for immediate delivery are cheaper
than later months. Spot prices for the first half of October
were about 50 cents higher than for September.
Unlike crude oil, storing LNG on tankers is unusual and
generally seen as a risky bet, given the high costs and the fact
that cargoes degrade over time by evaporating.
"There needs to be a correction, but how big it will be very
much depends on temperatures," an industry source said.
"Storage is close to full for a lot of players, so I don't
see much action in terms of winter buying and restocking," he
said.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alan
Raybould)