LONDON, June 8 Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot prices for
July delivery declined to the mid-$17 range per million British thermal units
(mmBtu) this week as demand for summer cargoes waned while supply grew.
Asian spot prices marked a milestone in mid-May after hitting highs not seen
since September 2008 at $18.50/mmBtu, before shifting lower as poor demand
slowed sales into the world's biggest LNG market.
Top importers Japan and South Korea have covered their demand requirements
until August, according to one LNG trader, dampening prices as buyers retreated.
Oil's slump below $100 a barrel this week combined with the start-up of new
production plants in Australia and Angola added to downward pressure at the same
time as Nigeria unveiled a tender for fresh supplies to the global market.
Nigeria offered to sell two cargoes loading in early July, according to
sources.
Long-term LNG supply deals in Asia are linked to the price of crude oil,
which can indirectly influence the cost of cargoes on the spot market, traders
said.
Nuclear power supplied nearly 30 percent of Japan's electricity needs before
last year's earthquake and tsunami crippled the Fukushima plant in northeast
Japan.
Japan's imports of LNG have soared since the Fukushima nuclear crisis
pummeled public faith in atomic power and prevented the restart of reactors shut
for routine checks.
The world's top LNG consumer expects to import as much as 90 million tonnes
of the fuel this fiscal year, up nearly 10 percent, to generate the power needed
to compensate for shut nuclear reactors, the chairman of the Japan Gas
Association said on Thursday.
Global LNG prices are likely to increase over the next two to three years as
supplies rise more slowly than appetite from a growing number of importers,
industry leaders said at an event this week.
With euro zone mired in crisis, LNG restocking there has been lower than
expected, and Asia and Argentina were the only bright spots for demand.
Spain's Repsol canceled Argentina's LNG supply contract just weeks
after the country seized control of the energy company's majority stake in YPF
.
Argentina relies on LNG imports to meet 20-30 percent of its domestic
natural gas consumption. Repsol was to supply 10 cargoes to Argentina this year
out of 80 to help meet peak demand from June to September. Government officials
said Repsol's cargoes had already been replaced.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)