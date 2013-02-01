* Production setbacks raise concerns of 2012 repeat
* Prices exceed 4-year highs
* New LNG importers pushing demand higher
By Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, Feb 1 Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices
rose toward record highs this week as fresh production outages in Norway and
project delays in Angola threatened another year of constrained fuel supplies,
while demand from South America and Asia continued to march higher.
Spot prices in Asia for March delivery topped four-year highs at $19.50 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu), due to a combination of tight supplies
and growing demand from new and established LNG importing countries.
Prices last week were just below $19/mmBtu.
The start-up of Angola's first liquefaction plant has been delayed until the
second quarter of 2013, developer Chevron said in its annual financial
results on Friday. The plant was initially expected to begin production in Q1
2012.
Angola LNG was expected to provide a much needed boost to global LNG
supplies this year, after an unprecedented drop in production last year, but
analysts say repeated start-up delays now make that increasingly unlikely.
Norway's Snoehvit LNG plant, Europe's only production facility, will shut
down for three weeks from the end of January, operator Statoil said, while Egypt
and Indonesia are expected to export even less this year due to domestic gas
shortages.
In contrast to reduced supplies, LNG demand is expected to grow this year.
"I would say the price drivers remain tight supply and high demand from new
importers outside of long term contracts, primarily South America but I believe
Thailand's PTT has tendered recently (for supply) and PetroChina is buying too,"
a trade source said.
India's state-led gas firm Gail is said to have lined up several spot
shipments into its Dabhol terminal following a recent tender, while Mexico is
also in the market for spot cargoes, the source said.
In Europe, Turkey is sucking up cargoes to meet elevated demand due to cold
weather and inadequate pipeline deliveries, several sources said.
"(French gas company) GDF is currently taking a re-load there on the
Excelerate (a gas tanker)," the first source added.
Although tight supplies have helped drive prices higher, traders expect
prices to ease back in April with the onset of milder weather and reduced demand
for gas-fired heating.
Asian LNG prices for April delivery are discounted by several dollars
compared with March, one trader said, and others expected that discount to
deepen closer to the time of delivery.
The recent lifting of force majeure at Nigeria's Bonny Island production
plant has also raised hopes that the country will be able to offer spare volumes
on the spot market, relieving supply tightness further.
"Personally I remain sceptical about the depth of very high pricing. It
would only take three or four cargoes to fill Japan's demand to end-March,
(South Korean state-owned gas firm) Kogas is pretty well covered and with any
luck the weather will be warmer soon," a trader said.
South Korea, the world's second largest LNG importer after Japan, ramped up
imports late last year in order to replace lost nuclear output due to unplanned
reactor outages, but those plants have returned to service, reducing LNG demand.
In Europe, British gas prices moved higher on Friday as the system was left
short by lower flows from UK gas fields, fewer imports and less LNG, while
colder weather will drive demand for heating, traders said.
In the U.S., gas futures seesawed on either side of unchanged early on
Friday, with a slight bias to the upside as expectations for stronger heating
demand added support amid another burst of cold in the eastern half of the
country.