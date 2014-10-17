By Oleg Vukmanovic
| MILAN, Oct. 10
MILAN, Oct. 10 Asian spot liquefied natural gas
(LNG) prices sank lower amid poor demand for winter cargoes and
as logjams outside Argentine ports sparked some distressed
selling in the Atlantic, deepening the bear market.
Production setbacks from Norway's Snoehvit export plant and
possibly also in Nigeria did little to change the mood.
The price of spot LNG for November delivery LNG-AS
slipped to $13.80 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) this
week, compared with $14.20 per mmBtu last week.
Bearish sentiment also spilled over into the December
market, currently assessed in the mid- to high-$14 per mmBtu
range as supplies improved and top buyers South Korea and Japan
stayed on the sidelines.
"Bad weather in Argentina kept ships from unloading and that
created a glut of supply for the prompt...(Spain's) Gas Natural
sold a distressed cargo to the Brazilians at around $11 per
mmBtu when they couldn't deliver into Escobar," one trader said,
referring to Argentina's Parana river terminal.
Brazil's state-run energy company Petrobras picked up the
cargo from Gas Natural, while at least one other distressed sale
was completed in the Atlantic market.
"The market will only pick up when the Chinese and South
Koreans come back to the market, and that could be a matter of
weeks ... at this point we're looking at mid-January forward
prices for signs of demand," he said.
"There is not a lot of supply for February and March, that's
the tight spot now," he said.
Falling prices are partly explained by the absence of demand
from Korea Gas Corp., the world's biggest LNG buyer, as it
struggled to absorb supplies arriving under long-term contracts.
Kogas, as it is known, deferred deliveries of 40 summer
cargoes until the winter. It ordinarily props up prices at this
time of year by buying in September for November delivery.
E.ON Global Commodities sold a cargo aboard the Kita
liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker to PetroChina for November
delivery for a price in the mid-$14 per mmBtu range, traders
said.
E.ON loaded the cargo from Spain's Sagunto terminal in
August as part of a strategy to store the fuel onboard the
tanker until Asian spot prices recovered from summer lows.
Other players have also pursued so-called floating storage
trading strategies in the hope of profiting from the
summer-winter price spread.
Some of those positions are now starting to be cleared as
costs associated with storing the cargo, which also gradually
evaporates, increase the chance of a loss-making trade.
E.ON chartered the Kita at a highly advantageous day-rate
and, given the firm's downstream position in Spain, may have
avoided paying market prices for the cargo, although other
sources said Sagunto cargoes are typically Brent-price linked.
The outcome of ExxonMobil's two-cargo tender from its Papua
New Guinea export plant saw trader BG Group pick up a single
November cargo at an undisclosed price.
In a rare instance of coordinated trading, BG Group
reciprocated by selling Exxon downstream gas supplies from
Singapore's import terminal where it acts as a supply aggregator
for the city state, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
Exxon's Jurong Island oil and chemical refinery sits astride
the LNG import terminal and BG's gas supplies likely were a
feedstock for the facility.
One trading manager in Singapore said BG sold Exxon 3.5
billion cubic feet (Bcf), citing an article by price reporting
agency Platts.
"Any cargo for delivery in the first half of November will
be sub $14 which is feeding through into the December market...
Reported pricing still has some fat in it," a trade source said.
"The weak Brent crude oil price means that you will start to
see buyers turning to every last drop of oil-linked supply when
they can exercise upward quantity tolerance from January -- and
that's going to reduce liquidity even more for spot markets," he
said.
Aside from faltering supply from Norway and Nigeria, Qatari
liquefaction production plants, or trains, have been taking
turns entering month-long maintenance outages since September.
The maintenance periods are planned and should run through
at least until the end of November and probably beyond.
