April 12 (RLPC) - Formula One's recap loan is three times
oversubscribed in the US ahead of today's end-of-day commitment
deadline in New York, buyside sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
The loan, which is structured as an amend and extend
transaction as well as a refinancing, is said to have seen
successful syndication in both the US and Europe. Goldman Sachs
and RBS lead the cross-border loan on a best efforts basis.
Accounts in Formula One's existing term loan B have the
option to do a cashless roll into the deal, according to
sources. The company is also looking to raise around $417
million of new money debt, sources said.
"All existing lenders want back in and (want) more exposure,
so for new accounts, allocations will be horrific," said a US
buyside source looking at the deal.
The $2.2 billion loan will include a $70 million revolver
due 2017, a new $1.38 billion term loan B due 2017, a new $817.5
million term loan C due 2018.
Pricing on the TLB, which existing accounts can roll into,
is guided at 500 basis points over Libor with a 1.25 percent
Libor floor and a discount of 99 cents on the dollar. But that
rate is expected to be slashed given the success of the deal,
sources said.
The TLC is believed to be already placed, according to
sources.
Formula One proposes to use the funds as follows: $1.784
billion to repay existing bank debt due 2012-14, $1.06 billion
to issue a dividend, $46 million to put cash on the balance
sheet and another $46 million in estimated fees and expenses.
As part of the dividend recap, the refinancing will allow
Formula One's shareholders, including majority owner CVC Capital
, to transfer around $1 billion of cash to holding
company Delta Topco for a range of purposes, including dividends
and acquisitions.
CVC Capital bought Formula One in April 2006, backed by $2.1
billion of debt. In 2007, the debt was recapitalized with $2.92
billion of debt consisting of an $800 million term loan A at
200bp over Libor, a $1.4 billion term loan B at 237.5bp over
Libor, a $70 million revolving credit at 200bp over Libor and a
$650 million second-lien loan at 350bp over Libor.