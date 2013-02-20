By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO Feb 20 U.S. lumber futures fell more
than 2 percent to the lowest level in two weeks on Wednesday
after housing starts declined and fell below analyst
expectations, traders said.
Benchmark futures for the building material had their
biggest two-day slide in six months after hitting a nearly
eight-year peak on Monday at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
CME lumber for March delivery climbed above $400 per
thousand board feet for the first time since April 2005 on
Monday before declining by as much as the $10 per tbf daily
trading limit.
Lumber futures nearly fell the trading limit again on
Tuesday before trimming losses, ending $8.70 lower at $381.40
per tbf.
"We went up way too soon," Robin Cross, chief operating
officer at brokerage Paul Court Company, said from the Chicago
trading floor.
"The market is definitely better but housing is just
grinding better. There's some underlying confidence but we don't
want to get ahead of ourselves," Cross said.
Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes declined 8.5 percent in
January to an annualized rate of 890,000 units, below
expectations of 925,000, data from the U.S. Commerce Department
showed.
Quarterly results from Toll Brothers, the largest
luxury homebuilder in the country, also missed expectations,
further pressuring wood prices.
Still, single-family unit housing starts were the highest
since July 2008 while permits for building permits for new
construction also jumped to a 4-1/2 year high.
Futures had also been trading at a premium to cash, with
benchmark western spruce pine fir priced late last week at $390
per tbf, according to Random Lengths, which tracks prices and
trends in the lumber market.
"Premiums at such historically high prices are difficult to
maintain so the second we broke, we had a very bearish move that
led to some technical selling today," Cross said.