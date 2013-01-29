(Adds quotes, background)
* Bank Negara directive would exclude use of Singapore
ringgit reference rate
* Traders say no reason given, move follows news of probes
by Singapore banks
* Traders see no effect on ringgit market, may impact
offshore-onshore arbitrage
By Vidya Ranganathan
SINGAPORE, Jan 29 Malaysia's central bank said
it has told domestic banks they must use a reference rate
produced by the country's foreign exchange association for
ringgit foreign exchange contracts.
The central bank's directive would exclude use of a
Singapore-based fixing now used by many traders in the market -
and which a source with knowledge of bank probes in the city
state said was found to have been subject to attempts at
manipulation.
The directive was sent to heads of banks in Malaysia and
dated Friday. Traders in Kuala Lumpur said the central bank had
provided no reason for the ruling.
Traders, speaking on condition they not be named, said
onshore banks had been told to use the spot ringgit rate derived
each day from contributions onshore. That rate is
managed by the Association Cambiste Internationale (ACI) and is
an average of contributions from 12 banks.
Many of them had been using the reference rate provided by
the Association of Banks in Singapore. The ABS's set
of rates includes spot currency rates and interest rates for the
ringgit, Singapore dollar, Thai baht and
Indonesian rupiah.
Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters News, calculates
and distributes the spot reference rates for both panels of
banks.
The ABS declined comment.
NOT UNNERVED
Traders in the ringgit market said the new rule had not
unnerved markets but could have some impact on banks that run
huge arbitrage positions playing on the divergence between
domestic and offshore rates.
"Please be informed that a licensed onshore bank is required
to ensure that the Malaysian USDMYR fixing is used as reference
for the pricing of foreign exchange contracts involving ringgit.
No other fixing shall be used as reference," Bank Negara
Malaysia's note to banks said. A copy of the circular was seen
by Reuters.
The reference rates, or fixings, are used by banks to settle
maturing onshore forward contracts and offshore non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
Singapore's central bank, the Monetary Authority of
Singapore, ordered banks that help set local interbank lending
rates and NDF rates to review the fixing process last year as
U.S. and British regulators cracked down on manipulation of the
London interbank offered rate (Libor), a benchmark used to set
interest rates for around $600 trillion worth of securities.
The MAS gave no comment when contacted by Reuters regarding
the move by Malaysia's central bank.
A source with knowledge of the inquiries told Reuters that
the internal reviews by banks in Singapore had found evidence
that traders colluded to manipulate rates in the NDF market.
The source did not make specific comments about possible
wrongdoing by individual banks or traders and Reuters has no
independent evidence of such wrongdoing.
Regardless of the probes' findings, the Malaysian market may
lack the liquidity to offer a better alternative to the
Singapore rates, said Professor Jin-Chuan Duan, director of the
Risk Management Institute at the National University of
Singapore.
"If this is to get a more accurate rate, I don't think
Malaysia can just replace the Singapore rate," Duan said.
"Even if they can ensure their benchmark can't be
manipulated, the next question is whether the Malaysian market
is deep enough to set an honest rate. I think Malaysia can't
replace Singapore in that regard," he said.
(Additional reporting by Rachel Armstrong in Singapore and
